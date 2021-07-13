Euro final screening in town centre 'brought community together'

Published: 3:06 PM July 13, 2021

Around 400 people watched the Euro final in Letchworth town centre on Sunday - Credit: Letchworth BID

Around 400 people descended on Letchworth's Leys Avenue on Sunday to support our England team in the final of the Euro 2020 tournament.

Although the result did not go our way, punters enjoyed the game together as they gathered for the event, organised by Letchworth BID.

Videos showed fans singing along to the unofficial tune of the tournament - and all-time crowd pleaser - Sweet Caroline.

A free screening of the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy was available for residents in Letchworth - Credit: Letchworth BID

BID manager Chris Wilson said: "It was a free event controlled by counters at the entrance.

"It was a great atmosphere, and it was good to see the community come together. And, everyone was well behaved!

Letchworth hosted a screening of the England V Italy game on Sunday - Credit: Letchworth BID

You may also want to watch:

"It's a shame about the result, but it shows that Letchworth know how to put on a well-managed event!"

Around 400 people attended the screening of the Euro 2020 final in Letchworth town centre - Credit: Letchworth BID

The country was well and truly gripped by the final on Sunday, where England lost the match by the skin of its teeth, as the game went to penalties.