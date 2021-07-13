Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News

Euro final screening in town centre 'brought community together'

Author Picture Icon

Georgia Barrow

Published: 3:06 PM July 13, 2021   
Letchworth big screen for euro

Around 400 people watched the Euro final in Letchworth town centre on Sunday - Credit: Letchworth BID

Around 400 people descended on Letchworth's Leys Avenue on Sunday to support our England team in the final of the Euro 2020 tournament. 

Although the result did not go our way, punters enjoyed the game together as they gathered for the event, organised by Letchworth BID.

Videos showed fans singing along to the unofficial tune of the tournament - and all-time crowd pleaser - Sweet Caroline. 

Free football screening letchworth town centre

A free screening of the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy was available for residents in Letchworth - Credit: Letchworth BID

BID manager Chris Wilson said: "It was a free event controlled by counters at the entrance.

"It was a great atmosphere, and it was good to see the community come together. And, everyone was well behaved!

letchworth football

Letchworth hosted a screening of the England V Italy game on Sunday - Credit: Letchworth BID

You may also want to watch:

"It's a shame about the result, but it shows that Letchworth know how to put on a well-managed event!"

letchworth town centre

Around 400 people attended the screening of the Euro 2020 final in Letchworth town centre - Credit: Letchworth BID

The country was well and truly gripped by the final on Sunday, where England lost the match by the skin of its teeth, as the game went to penalties. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Man charged in connection with series of indecent exposures
  2. 2 Freedom Day 2021: What coronavirus lockdown rules are due to change on July 19?
  3. 3 Decision time? Twice-deferred application for conservation area homes to go before committee
  1. 4 Emergency services attend scene of Stevenage crash
  2. 5 175-year-old primary school under threat of permanent closure
  3. 6 Power cut hits west Hitchin
  4. 7 Indecent exposure arrest: Man remanded in custody
  5. 8 Chase & Status set for spot at new festival Electric Woodlands near Baldock
  6. 9 Police hunt pervert targeting young girls in flashing spree
  7. 10 More Hitchin homes affected by power outage
Euro 2020
Letchworth Garden City News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

31-year-old Christopher Hewett was described as a "wonderful son" by his family

Luton Crown Court

Murder trial teens 'stabbed and killed' Christopher Hewett

Court reporter

Logo Icon
Round Diamond police

Arrest made in Great Ashby after suspected driving offence

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
The Red Arrows perform a flypast during Armed Forces' Day at the National Memorial Arboretum

Euro 2020

Red Arrows to fly over Herts following Wembley flypast for Euro 2020 final

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Canterbury Way park stevenage

Dog and owner receive 'serious bite wounds' during attack in Stevenage park

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus