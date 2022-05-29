Go wild in June and spend more time outdoors in nature

Participants can go wild with a variety of activities throughout the month such as making and throwing seed bomb or going peat free with your compost to help fight climate change. - Credit: Courtesy of Anna Cotton

A campaign encouraging people to get outdoors more will launch this week.

The Essex Wildlife Trust is running a month-long campaign in June to hopefully inspire more people to spend time enjoying nature.

North Herts council is supporting the campaign which is running for the eighth year.

Councillor Steve Jarvis, executive member for environment and leisure, said: "The natural world is struggling but there are so many things that we can all do to help.

"Our work in this area is aimed at improving our local biodiversity as this will go some way to remove carbon from the atmosphere and help us fight climate change."

The 30-day Wild campaign is the UK's biggest nature challenge with more than 760,000 people who took part last year.

However, 2022 could be a record-breaking year after an unprecedented number of people have signed up so far.

Participants can go wild with a variety of activities throughout the month such as making and throwing seed bombs or going peat free with your compost to help fight climate change.

The Wildlife Trust has a long list available on their website to provide people with fresh ideas to get them outdoors.

The council already has a number of ‘wilding’ projects in progress, including 30 hectares of long-term wild land in many parks including Weston Hills in Baldock and Oughtonhead Common and Purwell Meadows in Hitchin.

Research by the University of Derby shows that people feel feel happier, healthier and more connected with nature after taking part in the 30 days Wild challenge.

Councillor Steve Jarvis said: "30 Days Wild is for everyone – all ages and backgrounds – to encourage or simply appreciate wildlife in our own gardens and greenspaces.

"Please join us and pledge to go wild in June, and the year-round – why not visit one of our wild areas.

"By taking part you’ll also be doing your bit for the environment, and of course spending time in nature is good for your health and wellbeing."

To sign up to take part in 30 Days Wild and get inspiration visit their website here.