Bag a bargain for charity! £1.50 per kilo at air ambulance warehouse sale

Head of retail at EHAAT Donna Lee is encouraging people to donate unwanted items while taking advantage of the sale - Credit: EHAAT

Essex & Herts Air Ambulance is set to host a warehouse sale from its unit in Stevenage this weekend - offering punters £1.50 per kilo of items.

The sale will take place from the charity's donation centre at Unit 2 and 3, Gunnels Wood Road, Access Business Park in Stevenage on Sunday from 10am to 1pm.

The sale will be held at the charity's donation warehouse in Stevenage's Gunnels Wood Road - Credit: EHAAT

Those looking for a bargain will be able to select from a wide range of pre-loved donated clothing, shoes and handbags.

There will also be the opportunity to browse through lots of individually priced pre-owned homeware and furniture items up for sale.

All money raised will go towards supporting the life-saving services provided by EHAAT, and the crucial work it does for the critically ill and injured of Hertfordshire, Essex and the surrounding areas.

As well as being able to pick up a bargain, anyone attending the event is being encouraged to bring along much needed items for donation.

Donna Lee, head of retail at EHAAT, said: “We are always grateful for any pre-loved good quality articles that we can sell on eBay and through our high street shops.

“Our centre is a hidden gem here in Stevenage and our position outside the town, just off junction 7 of the A1(M), means it is so easy to donate.

"An added advantage is that there are no parking restrictions, so if you are having a clear out at home, and have any good quality collectables, unwanted gifts, clothing, musical instruments, or any antique, vintage and retro items, you can simply drop everything off at our door and go.

"There are even donation bins for you to leave your items if you can only make it to us outside business hours.”

If you would like to come along on Sunday and be one of the first to take advantage of the items in the sale, early access tickets can be purchased for £5 each by calling 01438 532037, where you will be allocated a timeslot between 8.30am and 9.45am.

General admission begins at 10am, when tickets can be bought at the door for £1 per person.

Stock will be replenished throughout the morning and the sale will close at 1pm.