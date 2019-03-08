Advanced search

Essex & Herts Air Ambulance coming to Stevenage and Baldock

PUBLISHED: 09:33 04 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:33 04 September 2019

Essex & Herts Air Ambulance Trust is raising awareness and funds in Stevenage and North Herts for National Air Ambulance Week. Picture: Clare Banks

CLARE BANKS

To mark National Air Ambulance Week, volunteers and staff from Essex & Herts Air Ambualance (EHAAT) will be at venues across Stevenage and North Herts to raise awareness and collect donations.

This annual initiative, which will run from September 9 to September 15, sees air ambulance charities from Scotland to Cornwall working together to publicise their work and raise funds.

Head of fundraising at EHAAT Jon Rodriguez said: "We bring the hospital to the patient, but we couldn't do it without our amazing supporters.

"National Air Ambulance Week is a fantastic opportunity for us to talk to people in the community about how their donation really does make a difference to our work."

Representatives will be at Stevenage's Asda store next Saturday, September 14, and Balstock Festival in Baldock on September 13, 14 and 15.

For more information on EHAAT and National Air Ambulance Week visit ehaat.org/naaw.

