Stevenage school shows support for air ambulance charity

Headteacher Clive Mathew presenting a cheque for £3,000 to EHAAT volunteer Jim McNally at The John Henry Newman Christmas concert. Picture: Essex & Herts Air Ambulance Archant

Students and staff at John Henry Newman School in Stevenage have raised £3,000 for the Essex & Herts Air Ambulance.

Following the catholic school's Christmas concert, the charity was presented with a cheque.

Fundraising manager at EHAAT Natasha Robertson said: "The school has been helping us for many years by providing a landing place for the aircraft when we are transferring a patient to Lister Hospital.

"We are delighted that they are supporting us by fundraising for the charity."

Headteacher Mr Clive Mathew added: "Over the past ten years The John Henry Newman School has often welcomed the air ambulance to the school as they regularly use our field as a landing spot for the Lister Hospital.

"This long relationship has given the children a unique insight to and understanding of the importance of the air ambulance. They have witnessed how many people it has helped over the years and because of this, they wanted to help fund this life-saving emergency service."