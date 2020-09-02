Advanced search

Hitchin’s Canaries are soaring after smashing £25k crisis fundraising target

PUBLISHED: 11:30 02 September 2020

Hitchin Town FC's 'Crisis Canary Fund' has already surpassed £25,000 in donations. Picture: Kevin Lines

Hitchin Town FC's 'Crisis Canary Fund' has already surpassed £25,000 in donations. Picture: Kevin Lines

There are smiles galore at Hitchin Town FC, after the town’s beloved local football club smashed its initial £25,000 ‘Canary Crisis Fund’ target earlier this week.

Launched less than two weeks ago, Hitchin Town FC have already managed to raise more than £25,000 – with the club admitting to being “astounded at this total” and thanking those who have supported them so far.

Within the first week, they had already raised £17,000 – as Hitchin’s community spirit shone through to help save their cherished local club.

Of the more eye-catching donations, the family of the club’s former commercial manager, Fred Andrews, gave a £5,000 boost – a poignant reminder of a man who “loved the club which gave him so much enjoyment”.

Now, the fundraising total has been doubled to £50,000. The extra money raised will go towards “extensive improvements” to the club’s ground and social club.

To donate, visit crowdfunder.co.uk/canary-crisis-fund

