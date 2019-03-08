Your ideal country home may be closer to London than you think

The new build homes in Meppershall can give you the space to relax and get more enjoyment out of life. Picture: Michael Collins Archant

Nestled in a hilltop village not far from London a country estate could be your next move.

Lesley and Page services specialise in building luxurious homes in rural locations, Picture: Michael Collins Lesley and Page services specialise in building luxurious homes in rural locations, Picture: Michael Collins

Lesley Collins spent 30 years of her careers running a property management company, helped by husband Michael that at the time was chair of a large housing charity. As the couple headed towards retirement their son and family friend got involved, and Lesley and Page Services started on a new path.

Now the family are pulling on their refurbishments and maintenance expertise to build luxury homes in village locations like Meppershall in Bedfordshire. Michael told us why he thinks more people should consider moving to a village along the London commuter belt.

Why did you choose to develop new luxury homes in the village of Meppershall?

Lesley and Michael built the homes for families to relax in and enjoy spending quality time together. Picture: Michael Collins Lesley and Michael built the homes for families to relax in and enjoy spending quality time together. Picture: Michael Collins

It's a quaint historic village with a population of fewer than 2,000 people. The village community is thriving with lots of facilities within walking distance - including a pub and restaurant, some shops and a well-known, beloved bakery. The closest supermarket is less than one and a half miles away in Shefford.

Good transport links will make it easy for people to commute and stay well connected. Why sit in a traffic jam when you can be at the station on a train to London within ten minutes and enjoy the experience of village life?

Who do you think will benefit from a move to Meppershall?

The kitchens are well-equipped with two ovens, induction hob and a built-in microwave.Picture: Michael Collins The kitchens are well-equipped with two ovens, induction hob and a built-in microwave.Picture: Michael Collins

A couple looking to start a family or one with grown-up children that want a home they can relax in and still have space for everyone to visit.

It can be difficult to put as much time aside for your loved one as you'd like to. The new build homes in Meppershall can give you the space to relax and get more enjoyment out of life. It's an opportunity to slow down a bit.

Do you find village living better than city life?

The homes are surrounded by stunning views and there's easy access to scenic countryside walks all the family can escape to on the weekend. Picture: Michael Collins. The homes are surrounded by stunning views and there's easy access to scenic countryside walks all the family can escape to on the weekend. Picture: Michael Collins.

The two types of living offer very different things and will suit people at different times in their life. Meppershall gives you an ideal place to escape to once the working week is done.

We built the homes for people to enjoy spending quality time with their family. The houses have large gardens for someone to landscape and exercise restless green fingers. You can enjoy long walks on the weekend with easy access to some stunning countryside.

What can potential buyers expect from the houses?

As new builds, the houses are equipped with the latest mod-cons. The homes have four double bedrooms and three bathrooms. They have large, well-equipped kitchens fitted with two ovens, induction hob and built-in microwave.

My wife and I imagined those living in the property might spend a lot of time in the kitchen and would enjoy cooking. The homes are designed for family activities as well as some quiet, down time.

What makes a home from Lesley and Page services stand out from other property developers in Hertfordshire?

When we purchase a piece of land our first thought is not how many homes can we squeeze on this plot, it's 'how can we use this space to create a home that will improve someone's quality of life?'

We specialise in building luxurious homes in rural locations, so people can find the home of their dreams but not have to compromise their job or live in a remote, isolated area.

The new developments are located in the hilltop village of Meppershall, Bedfordshire just 10 minutes from the train station, 20 minutes from the A1 and less than 30 minutes to Luton Airport.