Pubs in North Herts and Stevenage fully booked ahead of Euro 2020 final

Published: 2:59 PM July 9, 2021

Where will you be watching the Euro 2020 final? - Credit: Aidan Farr/PA

Many didn't expect England to get this far but, in case you need reminding, our national team has made it to the Euro 2020 final, and will play Italy at Wembley this Sunday.

Pubs were packed for England's clash against Denmark on Wednesday, where their 2-1 victory landed them a place in the all-important final.

Most pubs found themselves fully booked shortly after the victory over the Danes, with anticipation continuing to rise ahead of kick off.

Let us know if you find any pubs with space ahead of Sunday's game. Below are some pubs we've found with availability.

Three Moorhens, Hitchin

Three Moorhens, Hitchin - Credit: Google Street View

Situated at the top of Hitchin Hill, Three Moorhens have availability ahead of kick off at 8pm on Sunday, July 11.

Tom Tiddlers Tavern, Stevenage

Tom Tiddlers Tavern, Stevenage - Credit: Google Street View

One of the only places we've stumbled across not taking bookings for Sunday night, Tom Tiddlers Tavern in Filey Close is welcoming one and all on a first come basis.

In light of the men's team reaching their first major tournament final since winning the World Cup in 1966, a petition has launched to give the UK a Bank Holiday on Monday, July 12 if the Three Lions triumph.

More than 330,000 individuals pledged their support for the petition, which needed 100,000 signatures to be read in parliament.

