Advanced search

Stevenage COVID-19 volunteer says it is ‘special to feel like you’ve made a difference’

PUBLISHED: 08:01 04 May 2020 | UPDATED: 08:58 04 May 2020

Emma, from Stevenage, delivering medicines to isolated residents. Picture: Supplied

Emma, from Stevenage, delivering medicines to isolated residents. Picture: Supplied

Archant

A Stevenage woman has shared her experience of volunteering on the frontline during the coronavirus pandemic.

Emma, who also works as a firefighter at Duxford Airfield, delivers prescriptions to isolated residents as part of a 10,000 strong army of volunteers coordinated by Team Herts.

Since the start of April, around 14,000 food parcels and 500 prescriptions have been delivered to ‘shielded’ individuals courtesy of Herts County Council.

Emma delivers vital medications to residents in Stevenage and North Herts, and says it is “special to feel like you’ve made a difference.”

You may also want to watch:

“I am doing between one and three shifts a week, typically delivering to around eight people who need support” Emma said. “It’s been so lovely knowing that we’re able to help in these uncertain times. Everything is so different at the moment, there’s not much sense of normality for anyone.

“When we deliver prescriptions to these residents they’re so happy and grateful to see us. Sometimes they won’t have seen anyone for weeks and it has been really special to feel like you’ve made a difference to their lives and offered a friendly smile and a bit of a chat.

“I love volunteering, and I want to give something back to the local community. To be able to help people who are vulnerable and in isolation at this time has been really rewarding.”

David Williams, leader of Hertfordshire County Council, said: “I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who is working so hard to help us look after those people who need our help the most at this very difficult time. The response in Hertfordshire has been phenomenal, and I could not be prouder of the way everyone has stepped up to help us tackle coronavirus.

“There are tricky times ahead, but I would call on everyone to keep up the good work – we will get through this.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Hitchin teachers win tribunal after being sacked for ‘inflating’ SATS results

Rosa Phillips, Liz Tye and Sarah Miles were sacked from Our Lady Primary School, in Hitchin. Picture: Google

Critical care nurse explains why she has rejoined Stevenage hospital’s growing ‘NHS army’

Senior sister and nurse trainer Amanda Radford has come out of retirement to work at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital. Picture: East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust

Stevenage and Knebworth GP remains suspended three years after GMC opened investigation

Angus James Brooke, a GP at the Knebworth and Marymead Medical Practice, was suspended in 2017 after the General Medical Council launched an investigation into the family doctor. Picture: Harry Hubbard

Person hit by train between Hitchin and Royston

Royston Train Station. Picture: DANNY LOO

New Stay in Touch lifeline for inpatients at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital during coronavirus pandemic

A new service will allow people to send messages and photographs to inpatients at Stevenage's Lister Hospital, or Mount Vernon Cancer Centre in Middlesex, during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Pexels

Most Read

Hitchin teachers win tribunal after being sacked for ‘inflating’ SATS results

Rosa Phillips, Liz Tye and Sarah Miles were sacked from Our Lady Primary School, in Hitchin. Picture: Google

Critical care nurse explains why she has rejoined Stevenage hospital’s growing ‘NHS army’

Senior sister and nurse trainer Amanda Radford has come out of retirement to work at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital. Picture: East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust

Stevenage and Knebworth GP remains suspended three years after GMC opened investigation

Angus James Brooke, a GP at the Knebworth and Marymead Medical Practice, was suspended in 2017 after the General Medical Council launched an investigation into the family doctor. Picture: Harry Hubbard

Person hit by train between Hitchin and Royston

Royston Train Station. Picture: DANNY LOO

New Stay in Touch lifeline for inpatients at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital during coronavirus pandemic

A new service will allow people to send messages and photographs to inpatients at Stevenage's Lister Hospital, or Mount Vernon Cancer Centre in Middlesex, during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Pexels

Latest from the The Comet

Stevenage COVID-19 volunteer says it is ‘special to feel like you’ve made a difference’

Emma, from Stevenage, delivering medicines to isolated residents. Picture: Supplied

Coronavirus: EFL clubs ‘taken out at the knees’

An official match ball of the Sky Bet EFL

Critical care nurse explains why she has rejoined Stevenage hospital’s growing ‘NHS army’

Senior sister and nurse trainer Amanda Radford has come out of retirement to work at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital. Picture: East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust

Person hit by train between Hitchin and Royston

Royston Train Station. Picture: DANNY LOO

The King’s Speech and the film’s links to Hertfordshire

From left to right, Geoffrey Rush as Lionel Logue, Colin Firth as Bertie (King George VI) and Helena Bonham Carter as Elizabeth in The King's Speech
Drive 24