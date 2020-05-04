Stevenage COVID-19 volunteer says it is ‘special to feel like you’ve made a difference’

A Stevenage woman has shared her experience of volunteering on the frontline during the coronavirus pandemic.

Emma, who also works as a firefighter at Duxford Airfield, delivers prescriptions to isolated residents as part of a 10,000 strong army of volunteers coordinated by Team Herts.

Since the start of April, around 14,000 food parcels and 500 prescriptions have been delivered to ‘shielded’ individuals courtesy of Herts County Council.

Emma delivers vital medications to residents in Stevenage and North Herts, and says it is “special to feel like you’ve made a difference.”

“I am doing between one and three shifts a week, typically delivering to around eight people who need support” Emma said. “It’s been so lovely knowing that we’re able to help in these uncertain times. Everything is so different at the moment, there’s not much sense of normality for anyone.

“When we deliver prescriptions to these residents they’re so happy and grateful to see us. Sometimes they won’t have seen anyone for weeks and it has been really special to feel like you’ve made a difference to their lives and offered a friendly smile and a bit of a chat.

“I love volunteering, and I want to give something back to the local community. To be able to help people who are vulnerable and in isolation at this time has been really rewarding.”

David Williams, leader of Hertfordshire County Council, said: “I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who is working so hard to help us look after those people who need our help the most at this very difficult time. The response in Hertfordshire has been phenomenal, and I could not be prouder of the way everyone has stepped up to help us tackle coronavirus.

“There are tricky times ahead, but I would call on everyone to keep up the good work – we will get through this.”