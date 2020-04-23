Gallery

Letchworth woman captures families’ lockdown memories with doorstep photography

Emma has been snapping families outside their homes during lockdown. Picture: Emma Fletcher Photography Archant

For most people, an hour of daily allotted exercise might involve a quick run around the block, or half-hearted zumba in the back garden.

But for Letchworth-based photographer Emma Fletcher, an hour-long cycle ride around the town has led to her capturing “quarantine memories” of families during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Emma – who is a professional photographer – has been taking snapshots of households on their doorsteps, and said she wants to provide a “portrait for families to look back on in the future.”

Emma’s shooting is free, and takes place from a safe distance, with Emma adhering to the government’s social distancing guidelines at all times.

“I’ve had a pretty busy two days cycling around Letchworth, meeting so many lovely people and seeing lots of friendly faces,” Emma said. “The sun has been out and it’s been great to get my camera out again!

“I wasn’t really sure where this project was going, and I’m still not, but it has given me a focus and a purpose during these unsettling times.

“I would love to take more photographs of couples and ‘older’ people – meant in the nicest way! So if any parents or grandparents want to get involved that would be great too. You must live in Letchworth, social distancing will be respected at all times – and it takes up to 10 minutes.

Emma added: “Dress up or dress down, pets of all varieties also very welcome! Thanks for all the support and everyone who has got involved so far.”

Emma has also set up a crowdfunding page and is using the project to raise money for the Letchworth foodbank. To donate, visit gofundme.com/f/quarantine-memories-for-letchworth-foodbank

For more information, visit Emma’s Facebook page at ‘Emma Fletcher Photography.’

