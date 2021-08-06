Emily's Scottish Highland trek for CoppaFeel charity

Published: 4:32 PM August 6, 2021

Emily Arnold from Baldock will be joining Giovanna Fletcher, Emma Willis and Gemma Atkinson in the Scottish Highlands for a trek in aid of CoppaFeel - Credit: Courtesy of Emily Arnold

A Baldock woman will be trekking the Scottish Highlands alongside Giovanna Fletcher and Emma Willis in support of the CoppaFeel charity.

Emily Arnold was one of nearly 1,000 applicants to be selected for the challenge - and the 21-year-old has described the trip as "far from her comfort zone".

Emily Arnold, who works as a personal trainer at David Lloyd in Hatfield, will be taking part in the CoppaFeel Come Fly with Gi Trek - Credit: Courtesy of Emily Arnold

"When I applied, I thought what are the odds of getting in when thousands of people will be applying," she said.

"So I thought I'd just apply and see what happens!

"Giovanna Fletcher is leading the way, and there's four celebrity team captains - Gemma Atkinson, Selasi Gbormittah, Candice Brown and Emma Willis.

You may also want to watch:

"My team captain is going to be Gemma Atkinson which I'm very excited about. I'm just trying to build up the fundraising and hit the target."

Emily is no stranger to charity work and pushing herself - Credit: Courtesy of Emily Arnold

Emily works as a personal trainer at David Lloyd Hatfield, but has been working on her fitness outside of work to prepare for the week-long 86k trek.

Personal trainer Emily Arnold is getting ready for her Come Fly with Gi trek in the Scottish Highlands - Credit: Courtesy of Emily Arnold

"I like a challenge and I like to push myself, both physically and mentally. I battle with anxiety and I wanted to show people that regardless of what's going on you can still push yourself right to the limit. Fitness has always been my saviour.

"With this challenge, it's been nice to have that end goal."

Emily - who is also a figure skater - hopes to raise awareness about how to check for signs of cancer, as she walks alongside those who have faced the disease head on.

She continued: "Every single person that you meet has got some kind of attachment to cancer - whether it's family or friends, and I wanted to use CoppaFeel to show people my age that just because you're younger, it doesn't mean you're going to escape it - it will attack anybody, it doesn't care who you are.

"I hope to make people aware of what to look for, how to check."

Emily is no stranger to raising awareness and money for charity, having worked with the Samaritans and taken part in running challenges. However, this will be the biggest event she's taken part in so far.

"This is probably the biggest thing I've done, and will ever do. I'm so excited, this is going to be a once in a lifetime opportunity."

CoppaFeel works to educate young people about the importance of checking their breasts.

To support Emily, go to coppafeel.enthuse.com/pf/emily-arnold-7b688.