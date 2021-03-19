Red Nose Day 2021: Cartwheeling school pupils raise more than £1,000
- Credit: Robert Bloomfield Academy
Two pupils at a Beds school have raised more than £1,000 for Comic Relief, by cartwheeling continuously for one hour.
Year 5 girls Faith and Emily completed their epic non-stop sponsored cartwheel challenge on Saturday, March 13, in the grounds of Shefford middle school, Robert Bloomfield Academy.
Their fundraising endeavours even drew the attention of Comic Relief itself on social media, with the charity responding to a school tweet by saying “Amazing! We love this. Made our Saturday”.
Emily said: “We decided to do our fundraising to raise money for people who are less fortunate. We only set our target at £200 so we are excited that we have raised over £1,000.”
Faith said: “It was a tiring afternoon and we both felt a bit dizzy afterwards, but it was all worth it.”
You may also want to watch:
Principal Sam Farmer added: “This is a fantastic effort and highlights the community spirit and how our school community has come together over the last year. Even in these unprecedented times we have students willing to go the extra mile to help others.
“We are extremely proud of the girls and all of the students at Robert Bloomfield Academy who have embarked on fundraising activities over the past 12 months.”
Most Read
- 1 The happiest and unhappiest places to live in Hertfordshire
- 2 Prolific abuser who broke victim's nose and humiliated her in front of her kids is jailed
- 3 Opening hours extended at Stevenage's recycling centre
- 4 When will Hitchin and Letchworth outdoor pools reopen this year?
- 5 All smiles as new trees are planted across Stevenage
- 6 Comedian Richard Herring 'given hope of seeing kids grow up' after testicular cancer surgery
- 7 The Orange Tree announced as finalist in Community Pub Hero Awards
- 8 Fire safety amendment backed by Stevenage MP heads back to House of Commons for debate
- 9 MP blasted for backing police bill
- 10 Man arrested after £50,000 worth of cannabis seized by police
Faith and Emily’s JustGiving fundraising page is still open. You can sponsor them by searching: 'Faith and Emily's sponsored cartwheel'.