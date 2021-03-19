Red Nose Day 2021: Cartwheeling school pupils raise more than £1,000

Published: 1:22 PM March 19, 2021 Updated: 1:52 PM March 19, 2021

Two Year 5 pupils from Robert Bloomfield Academy, Shefford cart-wheeled for more than an hour in aid of Red Nose Day 2021. - Credit: Robert Bloomfield Academy

Two pupils at a Beds school have raised more than £1,000 for Comic Relief, by cartwheeling continuously for one hour.

Year 5 girls Faith and Emily completed their epic non-stop sponsored cartwheel challenge on Saturday, March 13, in the grounds of Shefford middle school, Robert Bloomfield Academy.

Their fundraising endeavours even drew the attention of Comic Relief itself on social media, with the charity responding to a school tweet by saying “Amazing! We love this. Made our Saturday”.

Year 5 pupils Faith and Emily raised more than £1,000 for Comic Relief - Credit: Robert Bloomfield Academy

Emily said: “We decided to do our fundraising to raise money for people who are less fortunate. We only set our target at £200 so we are excited that we have raised over £1,000.”

Faith said: “It was a tiring afternoon and we both felt a bit dizzy afterwards, but it was all worth it.”

Principal Sam Farmer added: “This is a fantastic effort and highlights the community spirit and how our school community has come together over the last year. Even in these unprecedented times we have students willing to go the extra mile to help others.

“We are extremely proud of the girls and all of the students at Robert Bloomfield Academy who have embarked on fundraising activities over the past 12 months.”

Faith and Emily’s JustGiving fundraising page is still open. You can sponsor them by searching: 'Faith and Emily's sponsored cartwheel'.