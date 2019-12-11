Advanced search

England legend Emile Heskey visits Hitchin for launch of new English Football League partnership

PUBLISHED: 17:26 11 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:26 11 December 2019

Emile Heskey was in Hitchin this afternoon launching Your Move's partnership with EFL. Picture: Andrew Fosker / BPI

Emile Heskey was in Hitchin this afternoon launching Your Move's partnership with EFL. Picture: Andrew Fosker / BPI

Andrew Fosker / BPI

England football legend Emile Heskey was in Hitchin this afternoon, launching a new partnership with estate agents Your Move and the English Football League.

The former Leicester and Liverpool striker - who had 62 caps for Englands - visited Your Move's Hitchin branch, in Hermitage Road, after the town was chosen as the location to launch the new partnership with the EFL.

As an official supporter of the English Football League, Your Move will benefit from digital advertising rights across the EFL network - and it could also mean fresh opportunities for local football festivals and community events - such as the Utilita Kids and Girls Cup.

Your Move managing director Oliver Blake said: "We were delighted to welcome Emile to our branch and feel his attendance, as such a well-known player in English football, demonstrates just how important this partnership is to Your Move and to our network of branches.

Emile admitted it was his first visit to Hitchin, but said "he would definitely have a wander down the high street later".

Reflecting on his England career, he added: "The one thing I always get stopped in the street for is my goal in that 5-1 game against Germany.

"The first thing people always mention to me is that game, and my golf chip celebration by the corner flag - every time!"

