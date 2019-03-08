Emergency services rescue boy from roof in Stevenage

A boy was rescued from the roof of a property in Broadwater Crescent, Stevenage yesterday. Picture: Supplied Archant

The emergency services rescued a boy that got stuck on the roof of a building in Stevenage yesterday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Herts Police were called to the scene after reports that around 12 young people had climbed onto scaffoding in Broadwater Crescent.

Once officers started to arrive at around 8.30pm, they saw that a boy was stuck on the roof.

Herts Fire and Rescue service were called to assist in getting the boy back to ground level, and he was safely down from the roof by 9pm.