Woman taken to hospital after medical incident in town centre

Published: 11:06 AM September 21, 2021

The corner of Eastcheap and Leys Avenue in Letchworth. - Credit: Archant

A large police presence is currently at the scene of an incident in the centre of Letchworth.

The Herts force was called to Leys Avenue - which remains closed - at 9.56am today (Wednesday, September 21) to assist the ambulance service. It has now been confirmed the patient, a woman in her 70s, suffered a cardiac arrest.

An ambulance service spokesperson said: "We were called at 9.46am with reports of a person in cardiac arrest in Leys Avenue, Letchworth.

"We sent two ambulances and an ambulance officer. One person was taken to Lister Hospital."

❗ There is currently a large police presence in Leys Avenue, #LetchworthGardenCity. This is due to a medical incident that we are assisting the ambulance service with. We advise you to avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/i7EKMqlrY5 — North Herts Police (@NthHertsPolice) September 21, 2021

The public are advised to avoid the area at this time.











