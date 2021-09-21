Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News

Woman taken to hospital after medical incident in town centre

Maya Derrick

Maya Derrick

Published: 11:06 AM September 21, 2021   
The corner of Eastcheap and Leys Avenue in Letchworth.

The corner of Eastcheap and Leys Avenue in Letchworth.

A large police presence is currently at the scene of an incident in the centre of Letchworth.

The Herts force was called to Leys Avenue - which remains closed - at 9.56am today (Wednesday, September 21) to assist the ambulance service. It has now been confirmed the patient, a woman in her 70s, suffered a cardiac arrest.

An ambulance service spokesperson said: "We were called at 9.46am with reports of a person in cardiac arrest in Leys Avenue, Letchworth.

"We sent two ambulances and an ambulance officer. One person was taken to Lister Hospital."

The public are advised to avoid the area at this time.




Herts Live
Letchworth Garden City News

