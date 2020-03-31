Stevenage Borough Council providing emergency accommodation to rough sleepers during pandemic

Stevenage Borough Council is helping the homeless self-isolate safely during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: PA PA Archive/PA Images

Stevenage’s homeless have been given a helping hand by the town’s borough council, which has been providing emergency accommodation to rough sleepers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Stevenage Borough Council has been helping the homeless, and those owed a statutory duty under homeless legislation, to self–isolate safely.

To date, the council says it has secured a substantial amount of units with local hotel providers to accommodate a large amount of individuals to help keep them safe during the pandemic.

You may also want to watch:

Due to demand, the council is likely to require additional accommodation across the borough and is calling on hotels and B&Bs to contact the council’s Temporary Accommodation team on 01438 242242.

Cllr Sharon Taylor, leader of Stevenage Borough Council, said: “It is vital we are able to provide accommodation for our homeless community as soon as possible in order for them to self-isolate. We have therefore been working very hard behind the scenes to access adequate provision to emergency accommodation that will prevent individuals from being put at unnecessary risk.

“Our outreach teams continue to reach out to rough sleepers during this difficult time, providing them with information and advice on how to protect against Covid-19 and encouraging them into service provision.

“Our ‘No More’ substance misuse support service, homeless services and the Hertfordshire Constabulary are working in partnership to ensure there is sufficient support in place during this period. This is a fantastic example of co-operative working in an unprecedented situation.”