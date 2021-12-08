Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Council leader and competitive figure skater takes to the ice

Georgia Barrow

Published: 3:00 PM December 8, 2021
North Herts Council leader and international ice skater Elizabeth Dennis-Harburg enjoyed her visit to Skate Letchworth

Councillor Elizabeth Dennis-Harburg has shown off her top skills on the ice, as Skate Letchworth is now in full swing. 

The North Herts Council leader, who is also an international competitive figure skater, enjoyed her visit to the pop-up rink at Letchworth pool. 

Skate Letchworth returned to the terrace of the outdoor pool in November and you can book a session up until Sunday, January 2.

Cllr Dennis-Harburg said: “I’ve been ice skating since I was five years old and I love it.

North Herts Council leader Elizabeth Dennis-Harburg has been ice skating since she was five

"It’s a real passion of mine and while I skate all year round, you can’t beat a fun, festive skate on a winter’s day, with Christmas music playing in the background and a hot drink afterwards. And that’s exactly what you get at Skate Letchworth.  

“I’ve performed across the UK and represented Great Britain in competitions. I’ve also worked in film and television, including on the film Last Christmas with Emilia Clarke.

“I really hope residents take advantage of having this fantastic facility on our doorstep.” 

Councillor Elizabeth Dennis-Harburg, leader of North Hertfordshire District Council

Children as young as four can take to the ice with the help of a penguin aid and group bookings are available so it’s the perfect solution for that office Christmas party!

The covered, state-of-the-art, real ice rink – along with other leisure facilities in North Herts – are provided on the council’s behalf by Stevenage Leisure Ltd (SLL).

North Herts Council leader Elizabeth Dennis-Harburg 

James Bliss, regional contract manager, at SLL said: “The outdoor pool is the perfect destination for budding skaters this winter. Skate Letchworth is a great activity to have some festive fun with friends and family.”

On Saturday, December 18, the ice rink will be host to a magical Prince and Princess Party – where children can live out their Frozen dreams with 45 minutes of ice-skating, followed by 45 minutes of party games.

There’ll be special guest princesses and each child can take home a special fairy wand to remember the experience.

Skate Letchworth is located at the outdoor pool, Icknield Way, Letchworth. 

To book your slot, go to www.sll.co.uk/skateletchworth.

