Year 6 pupils in Stevenage, Hitchin and Letchworth bid primary school goodbye in lockdown

Tia Perry from Fairlands Primary and Nursery School in Stevenage said: "I'm sad that I didn't get to celebrate leaving primary school with my friends who were in other classes but I'm looking forward to starting Year 7 in September." Picture: supplied Archant

With Year 6 pupils’ final year of primary school disrupted by coronavirus, the Comet is giving children, schools and families the chance to say goodbye and wish them good luck as they move up to secondary school.

Tyler Field of Martinswood Primary School in Stevenage. "Such a strange and exciting time. We are so proud of you, we love you so much. Mum, Dad, Grace and Logan xxx" Picture: Amy Mutch Tyler Field of Martinswood Primary School in Stevenage. "Such a strange and exciting time. We are so proud of you, we love you so much. Mum, Dad, Grace and Logan xxx" Picture: Amy Mutch

Mr Mannal, head of prep at St Francis’ College in Letchworth, said: “The term ended with a farewell tea party, which included speeches by the prefects and house captains. The girls are certainly ready for the next stage in their education and we wish them a happy summer break!

“That said, most of the girls are coming back to join the St. Francis’ Senior School in Year 7 and it will be great to see them back after the holidays!”

Alfie Brown from Pirton School in Hitchin would like to give all the teachers and staff at Pirton School a massive thank you. You have been amazing and he will miss you all. Picture: Jackie Brown Alfie Brown from Pirton School in Hitchin would like to give all the teachers and staff at Pirton School a massive thank you. You have been amazing and he will miss you all. Picture: Jackie Brown

Fiona McTaggart and her daughter Skye congratulated Connor Stafford, who is leaving Oughton School in Hitchin, and Katie North, who is leaving Samuel Lucas Primary.

Please send photos and messages for Year 6 leavers to anne.suslak@archant.co.uk to be featured in the Comet.

Year 6 pupils from St Francis College in Letchworth. Picture: Vladimir Butin Year 6 pupils from St Francis College in Letchworth. Picture: Vladimir Butin

Dionne Sealy and Chloe Tasko, who have just left Wilshere-Dacre Junior Academy in Hitchin. Claire Kirby said: "Both families would like to wish them the best in their new school." Picture: Claire Kirby Dionne Sealy and Chloe Tasko, who have just left Wilshere-Dacre Junior Academy in Hitchin. Claire Kirby said: "Both families would like to wish them the best in their new school." Picture: Claire Kirby

Connor Stafford, who is leaving Oughton Primary School in Hitchin to start at The Priory School. Picture: Michelle Sharp Connor Stafford, who is leaving Oughton Primary School in Hitchin to start at The Priory School. Picture: Michelle Sharp

Longmeadow School in Stevenage held a Zoom leaving party with children at home and in school. Picture: Longmeadow Primary School Longmeadow School in Stevenage held a Zoom leaving party with children at home and in school. Picture: Longmeadow Primary School

Pupils from Longmeadow School in Stevenage took part in a Zoom leaving party with children at home and in school. Picture: Longmeadow Primary School Pupils from Longmeadow School in Stevenage took part in a Zoom leaving party with children at home and in school. Picture: Longmeadow Primary School

Longmeadow School in Stevenage held a Zoom leaving party with children at home and in school. Picture: Longmeadow Primary School Longmeadow School in Stevenage held a Zoom leaving party with children at home and in school. Picture: Longmeadow Primary School

Jack and Harry from Longmeadow School in Stevenage took part in a Zoom leaving party with children at home and in school. Picture: Longmeadow Primary School Jack and Harry from Longmeadow School in Stevenage took part in a Zoom leaving party with children at home and in school. Picture: Longmeadow Primary School

Summer, Leanne and Lola from Longmeadow School in Stevenage took part in a Zoom leaving party with children at home and in school. Picture: Longmeadow Primary School Summer, Leanne and Lola from Longmeadow School in Stevenage took part in a Zoom leaving party with children at home and in school. Picture: Longmeadow Primary School

Zak Bryan, who has just finished Year 6 at William Ransom School in Hitchin alongside his twin brother Reece. His parents said: "Reece and Zak - enjoy every moment. All our love, Mum and Dad xxx" Picture: Natalie Bryan Zak Bryan, who has just finished Year 6 at William Ransom School in Hitchin alongside his twin brother Reece. His parents said: "Reece and Zak - enjoy every moment. All our love, Mum and Dad xxx" Picture: Natalie Bryan

Reece Bryan, who has just finished Year 6 at William Ransom School in Hitchin alongside his twin brother Zak. His parents said: "Reece and Zak - enjoy every moment. All our love, Mum and Dad xxx" Picture: Natalie Bryan Reece Bryan, who has just finished Year 6 at William Ransom School in Hitchin alongside his twin brother Zak. His parents said: "Reece and Zak - enjoy every moment. All our love, Mum and Dad xxx" Picture: Natalie Bryan

