Advanced search

Gallery

Year 6 pupils in Stevenage, Hitchin and Letchworth bid primary school goodbye in lockdown

PUBLISHED: 12:00 26 July 2020

Tia Perry from Fairlands Primary and Nursery School in Stevenage said:

Tia Perry from Fairlands Primary and Nursery School in Stevenage said: "I'm sad that I didn't get to celebrate leaving primary school with my friends who were in other classes but I'm looking forward to starting Year 7 in September." Picture: supplied

Archant

With Year 6 pupils’ final year of primary school disrupted by coronavirus, the Comet is giving children, schools and families the chance to say goodbye and wish them good luck as they move up to secondary school.

Tyler Field of Martinswood Primary School in Stevenage. Tyler Field of Martinswood Primary School in Stevenage. "Such a strange and exciting time. We are so proud of you, we love you so much. Mum, Dad, Grace and Logan xxx" Picture: Amy Mutch

Mr Mannal, head of prep at St Francis’ College in Letchworth, said: “The term ended with a farewell tea party, which included speeches by the prefects and house captains. The girls are certainly ready for the next stage in their education and we wish them a happy summer break!

“That said, most of the girls are coming back to join the St. Francis’ Senior School in Year 7 and it will be great to see them back after the holidays!”

Alfie Brown from Pirton School in Hitchin would like to give all the teachers and staff at Pirton School a massive thank you. You have been amazing and he will miss you all. Picture: Jackie BrownAlfie Brown from Pirton School in Hitchin would like to give all the teachers and staff at Pirton School a massive thank you. You have been amazing and he will miss you all. Picture: Jackie Brown

Fiona McTaggart and her daughter Skye congratulated Connor Stafford, who is leaving Oughton School in Hitchin, and Katie North, who is leaving Samuel Lucas Primary.

Please send photos and messages for Year 6 leavers to anne.suslak@archant.co.uk to be featured in the Comet.

Year 6 pupils from St Francis College in Letchworth. Picture: Vladimir ButinYear 6 pupils from St Francis College in Letchworth. Picture: Vladimir Butin

Dionne Sealy and Chloe Tasko, who have just left Wilshere-Dacre Junior Academy in Hitchin. Claire Kirby said: Dionne Sealy and Chloe Tasko, who have just left Wilshere-Dacre Junior Academy in Hitchin. Claire Kirby said: "Both families would like to wish them the best in their new school." Picture: Claire Kirby

Connor Stafford, who is leaving Oughton Primary School in Hitchin to start at The Priory School. Picture: Michelle SharpConnor Stafford, who is leaving Oughton Primary School in Hitchin to start at The Priory School. Picture: Michelle Sharp

Longmeadow School in Stevenage held a Zoom leaving party with children at home and in school. Picture: Longmeadow Primary SchoolLongmeadow School in Stevenage held a Zoom leaving party with children at home and in school. Picture: Longmeadow Primary School

Pupils from Longmeadow School in Stevenage took part in a Zoom leaving party with children at home and in school. Picture: Longmeadow Primary SchoolPupils from Longmeadow School in Stevenage took part in a Zoom leaving party with children at home and in school. Picture: Longmeadow Primary School

Longmeadow School in Stevenage held a Zoom leaving party with children at home and in school. Picture: Longmeadow Primary SchoolLongmeadow School in Stevenage held a Zoom leaving party with children at home and in school. Picture: Longmeadow Primary School

Jack and Harry from Longmeadow School in Stevenage took part in a Zoom leaving party with children at home and in school. Picture: Longmeadow Primary SchoolJack and Harry from Longmeadow School in Stevenage took part in a Zoom leaving party with children at home and in school. Picture: Longmeadow Primary School

Summer, Leanne and Lola from Longmeadow School in Stevenage took part in a Zoom leaving party with children at home and in school. Picture: Longmeadow Primary SchoolSummer, Leanne and Lola from Longmeadow School in Stevenage took part in a Zoom leaving party with children at home and in school. Picture: Longmeadow Primary School

Zak Bryan, who has just finished Year 6 at William Ransom School in Hitchin alongside his twin brother Reece. His parents said: Zak Bryan, who has just finished Year 6 at William Ransom School in Hitchin alongside his twin brother Reece. His parents said: "Reece and Zak - enjoy every moment. All our love, Mum and Dad xxx" Picture: Natalie Bryan

Reece Bryan, who has just finished Year 6 at William Ransom School in Hitchin alongside his twin brother Zak. His parents said: Reece Bryan, who has just finished Year 6 at William Ransom School in Hitchin alongside his twin brother Zak. His parents said: "Reece and Zak - enjoy every moment. All our love, Mum and Dad xxx" Picture: Natalie Bryan

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘No cases, no deaths’ – The remarkable Stevenage care home that beat Covid

Care home staff at Wisden Court, Stevenage. Picture: Jacob Savill

Five sentenced after summer shootout over drugs in Hitchin

Nathan Mead (top left), Michael Frimpong (top right), Danovan Jones (bottom L) and Oliver Jones (bottom R) were sentenced after a shooting incident in Hitchin's Desborough Road. Picture: Herts Police

Lister nurse suspended for 12 months after ‘incorrect administration of medication’

A former Lister Hospital nurse has been suspended for 12 months for misconduct. Picture: Danny Loo

Henlow teacher has hands and feet amputated after contracting coronavirus

Caroline is pictured here with her daughter Hannah and dog Duke. Picture: Will Coster

Hitchin’s Market Place will become outdoor dining area after plans finalised

Market Place, Hitchin will become an 'Eat Alfresco' outdoor dining area from Monday, July 27. Picture: DANNY LOO

Most Read

‘No cases, no deaths’ – The remarkable Stevenage care home that beat Covid

Care home staff at Wisden Court, Stevenage. Picture: Jacob Savill

Five sentenced after summer shootout over drugs in Hitchin

Nathan Mead (top left), Michael Frimpong (top right), Danovan Jones (bottom L) and Oliver Jones (bottom R) were sentenced after a shooting incident in Hitchin's Desborough Road. Picture: Herts Police

Lister nurse suspended for 12 months after ‘incorrect administration of medication’

A former Lister Hospital nurse has been suspended for 12 months for misconduct. Picture: Danny Loo

Henlow teacher has hands and feet amputated after contracting coronavirus

Caroline is pictured here with her daughter Hannah and dog Duke. Picture: Will Coster

Hitchin’s Market Place will become outdoor dining area after plans finalised

Market Place, Hitchin will become an 'Eat Alfresco' outdoor dining area from Monday, July 27. Picture: DANNY LOO

Latest from the The Comet

Year 6 pupils in Stevenage, Hitchin and Letchworth bid primary school goodbye in lockdown

Tia Perry from Fairlands Primary and Nursery School in Stevenage said:

Letchworth care home ‘overhelmed by kindness’ during coronavirus pandemic

Garden City Court with donated hand creams. Picture: Garden City Court

Hitchin author releases award-nominated pair of novels

Hitchin-based author Kathleen Whyman has released two award nominated women's fiction novels. Picture: Supplied

New report reveals high levels of deprivation and violent crime in Stevenage

Sharon Taylor, Stevenage Borough Council leader, says the council works hard to create services for those experiencing domestic abuse. Here she is cutting a ribbon to open a safe haven.

Challenges accepted and completed for Fairlands Valley Spartans

Jenny Garrett, Claire Emmerson and Vicky Archer completed the Fairlands Valley Challenge.