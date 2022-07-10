School's 'Stories from our Hometown' exhibition celebrates pupils' roots

Woolenwick Infant and Nursery School pupils proudly display their work for the summer exhibition - Credit: Woolenwick Infant and Nursery School

A Stevenage infant school has put together a summer exhibition which explores routes and journeys that led pupils and staff to where they are.

Woolenwick Infant and Nursery's ‘Routed in Stevenage – Stories from our Hometown' celebrates the school's commitment to being actively anti-racist and showcases the learning from the whole school over the course of the year.

‘Routed in Stevenage – Stories from our Hometown' explores routes or journeys to becoming part of the Woolenwick community - Credit: Woolenwick Infant and Nursery School

It takes in several strands including portraiture, family histories, clay masks, map installation, heart installation and books of Greater Representation.

Parent Tracey Brotherton said the exhibition was "an inspiring display of strength and diversity,” while another mum Katharine Johnson added: “As a multicultural and multiracial family, we really appreciate the school’s efforts to be an actively anti-racist school.”

Director of education at Herts for Learning, Rachel MacFarlane, said: “What an amazing exhibition from a brilliant group of educators and pupils."