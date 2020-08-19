Advanced search

Ad Feature

What to do after GCSEs: How the right college course can help you achieve your future career goals

PUBLISHED: 12:59 19 August 2020

Fiona Cookson, Director of Communications at North Hertfordshire College, shares her advice for school leavers. Picture: Michael Coker

Fiona Cookson, Director of Communications at North Hertfordshire College, shares her advice for school leavers. Picture: Michael Coker

www.cokerphotography.co.uk

In the current climate, school leavers may be feeling a little lost and seeking guidance on their next steps.

'One of the big differences between sixth form and college is the level of independence and freedom to manage your own time.' Picture: Michael Coker'One of the big differences between sixth form and college is the level of independence and freedom to manage your own time.' Picture: Michael Coker

We spoke to Fiona Cookson, Director of Communications at North Hertfordshire College, to get her advice for school leavers and learn about the different courses on offer at the college and how they can put you on the path to success.

Fiona wants to reassure secondary school students that there is a place for them at North Hertfordshire College.

“The lead up to GCSE results can feel daunting, but take your time to look at your options, think about what you enjoy doing and what will best set you up for the future,” Fiona says.

College or sixth form?

You may be finding it hard to choose between your school’s sixth form (or another nearby) or your local college.

Fiona explains: “One of the big differences between sixth form and college is the level of independence and freedom to manage your own time.”

“Going to college is a completely different experience to being in a secondary school environment – students get treated more like adults, and are trusted to take on more responsibility for their learning.”

Diverse and industry-approved courses

North Hertfordshire College offers many courses to choose from including Hair & Beauty, Computing, Catering, Motor Vehicle, and Construction.

'The facilities in the classroom mirror that of the relevant workplace.' Picture: Michael Coker'The facilities in the classroom mirror that of the relevant workplace.' Picture: Michael Coker

“Our broad range of courses give you the practical skills you need to make you work-ready. Many of our tutors have previously worked in industry so bring that level of experience into the classroom,” Fiona explains.

“All the courses available have been carefully curated to ensure that students learn what they need to excel in the relevant sector.”

“Students will understandably be worried about the impact of the pandemic on employment and what that means for their future. There is a lot of uncertainty at the moment, but businesses are adapting and there are still opportunities. College will put you in the best position to make the most of those opportunities – equipping you with the skills and knowledge that we know employers are looking for.”

Facilities and college campus culture

Fiona says: “The facilities such as our hair and beauty salon, construction workshop and restaurant kitchen, mirror those that you will find in the work place so students can become accustomed to a typical work environment.”

The college is “friendly and supportive, and both staff and the Principal make building personal relationships with students a top priority”.

Fiona describes the college as a “special and positive place to be”.

They are making some changes to the learning environment as a result of the pandemic; however, Fiona is confident that new students will still get the full college experience.

“Students’ health and well-being is our top priority and we have been busy over the summer adapting our campuses ready for the start of term in September,” says Fiona.

“School leavers joining us in September should expect a healthy mix of both online learning and on-campus classes, with full support available from their tutors. Get in touch with us to find out what a typical week on your chosen course will look like.”

Apply for a course today

North Hertfordshire College is giving conditional offers to all students who apply for a course to start in September 2020.

Go to www.nhc.ac.uk/study/16-18-learners for the available courses and to secure your place. Call 01462 424242 or email enquiries@nhc.ac.uk for more information.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Evacuation underway after suspected WW1 bomb found in Stevenage residential street

Parts of Hertford Road have been closed after reports of a bomb threat. Picture: Google Maps

Two arrested on suspicion of GBH after Hitchin stabbing

Two men have been arrested in connection with a stabbing that took place in Hitchin's Market Place. Picture: Archant

Stevenage widow’s ‘stop being selfish’ plea after husband’s coronavirus death

Robert Hewitt died in May after contracting coronavirus. Picture: Courtesy of Rita Hewitt

Which Stevenage restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out discount scheme?

A number of restaurants in Stevenage have signed up to the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Amy Thornton

Campaigners eye brighter future for Letchworth’s cycle routes

Letchworth Cyclists have submitted an ambitious programme of changes to the town's cycle network. Picture: Archant

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Evacuation underway after suspected WW1 bomb found in Stevenage residential street

Parts of Hertford Road have been closed after reports of a bomb threat. Picture: Google Maps

Two arrested on suspicion of GBH after Hitchin stabbing

Two men have been arrested in connection with a stabbing that took place in Hitchin's Market Place. Picture: Archant

Stevenage widow’s ‘stop being selfish’ plea after husband’s coronavirus death

Robert Hewitt died in May after contracting coronavirus. Picture: Courtesy of Rita Hewitt

Which Stevenage restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out discount scheme?

A number of restaurants in Stevenage have signed up to the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Amy Thornton

Campaigners eye brighter future for Letchworth’s cycle routes

Letchworth Cyclists have submitted an ambitious programme of changes to the town's cycle network. Picture: Archant

Latest from the The Comet

Tears of joy after cousins are reunited at Hitchin care home

Cousins Bryan Orchard and Margaret Waller have been reunited at Foxholes Care Home after a decade apart. Picture: Supplied

Luke Gregson happy with pre-season so far as Stotfold look to ‘get the job done’

Stotfold's player-manager Luke Gregson is hoping for a better start this year. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Investigation launched after Arlesey collision leaves man ‘lying in middle of road’

Police issue cold callers warning over 'loft insulation' scam. Picture: ARCHANT

Campaign launched in Hitchin aims to celebrate Black British history

The 100 Great Black Britons campaign aims to celebrate the breadth of contribution Black Britons have made to society. Picture: Archant

Hertfordshire wildlife charity wants your ‘wild snaps’ in new photography competition

Herts and Middlesex Wildlife Trust is launching photography contest 'Wild Snaps'. Here is a picture of a coal tit taken by Bob Coyle. Picture: Bob Coyle