A-Level Results Day: University of Hertfordshire to hold places for students appealing grades

PUBLISHED: 12:01 12 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:01 12 August 2020

University of Hertfordshire College lane Campus Aerial photography by Pete Stevens ©

After A-Level exams were disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, the University of Hertfordshire has confirmed it will hold places for students who are appealing their results.

This year results will be judged on predicted grades rather than exams, and the university wants to offer equal opportunities to students who may have missed out on their desired grades as a result – particularly as many at UoH are the first in their family to go to university.

Dr Mairi Watson, pro vice-chancellor of education and student experience at the University of Hertfordshire, said: “The University of Hertfordshire can confirm that we will hold places for students who appeal their A-level grades after not meeting their offer of a place at the university this year.

“We will take a flexible approach, so we may still be able to offer students a place, even if their results were lower than expected.

“We understand that the past six months have been a turbulent time for all students, and particularly for those who should have taken exams this summer.

“In some cases the current predicted grades system has not allowed students the opportunity to shine.

“As one of the most socially inclusive universities in the UK, the vast majority of our students are from non-selective state schools and over half are the first member of their family to study at university.

“It is extremely important to us that this year’s cohort of sixth form and college leavers have an equal opportunity to study at university, as is always the case at the University of Hertfordshire.

“As a campus-based university, we are committed to giving students studying with us this year the best possible teaching and student experience in a safe and supportive environment.”

The university will open its doors again on September 21 and welcome new and returning students back to campus.

Face-to-face teaching and contact hours will take place, and the university aims to maintain a COVID-secure environment, with students and staff required to wear face coverings when in a room on campus for longer than 15 minutes.

The university will provide resuable and washable masks, as well as 1,000 face visors for academic staff and medical PPE where essential work requires it.

