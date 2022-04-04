The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
School comes together for eco-week to protect the planet

Georgia Barrow

Published: 11:02 AM April 4, 2022
Thomas Alleyne Academy pupils collected 16 bags worth of litter during their week-long campaign against climate change

School students in Stevenage have taken part in a week of action against climate change, with all subjects incorporating environmental issues into lessons.

A Thomas Alleyne Academy geography teacher Daisy Levett, with the help of the eco-committee, launched the awareness week to get the school community talking about small changes they can make to help the planet.

Kicking the week off was the introduction of 'Meat Free Mondays' in the school canteen.

