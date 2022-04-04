School comes together for eco-week to protect the planet

Subscriber Exclusive

Thomas Alleyne Academy pupils collected 16 bags worth of litter during their week-long campaign against climate change - Credit: Courtesy of Thomas Alleyne Academy

School students in Stevenage have taken part in a week of action against climate change, with all subjects incorporating environmental issues into lessons.

A Thomas Alleyne Academy geography teacher Daisy Levett, with the help of the eco-committee, launched the awareness week to get the school community talking about small changes they can make to help the planet.

Kicking the week off was the introduction of 'Meat Free Mondays' in the school canteen.

The full version of this story is only available on The Comet + app – the best place for exclusive content, daily puzzles and more. Click here to find out more.