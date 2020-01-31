Advanced search

Letchworth A-level students set to open annual joint-schools art exhibition

PUBLISHED: 13:58 01 February 2020

A-level art students at The Highfield and Fearnhill schools. Picture: Jacob Savill

A-level art students at The Highfield and Fearnhill schools. Picture: Jacob Savill

Archant

A-level students at The Highfield and Fearnhill schools are preparing for their annual art exhibition - which opens to the public for the first time today.

A-level art students at The Highfield and Fearnhill schools. Picture: Jacob Savill

Art students specialising in photography, textiles, graphic design and fine art, have produced outstanding work as part of their A-level examinations - and last night treated VIPs to a private viewing. Mr Burton, director of art at The Highfield School, said the students are "so grateful for the opportunity to display their work outside of school and in the public."

Mr Burton also praised the unconditional support of the Letchworth Heritage Foundation, who "provide the space, help us print the posters and give us the freedom to host these private viewings - we really couldn't manage without them."

Previews of The Highfield and Fearnhill schools A-level art exhibition. Picture: Jacob Savill

Fearnhill headteacher Ms Ellis said: "The joint schools' art exhibition is a well-established tradition and a highlight of the year. As always, the quality of the work is remarkable and testament to the hard work and excellent teaching the students receive at both Letchworth schools.

Previews of The Highfield and Fearnhill schools A-level art exhibition. Picture: Jacob Savill

"It is a great opportunity to celebrate their creativity and give them a wider public audience."

Director of Sixth Form at Fearnhill, Mr Dixon, added: "The poignant portraits showcase the exceptional talents of the art students in both Years 12 and 13. They grew in confidence as they moved along with their work. Many of the portraits look just like photographs - they really need to be seen!"

Previews of The Highfield and Fearnhill schools A-level art exhibition. Picture: Jacob Savill

The exhibition will be held at the pop-up 'Art Empowers' gallery at 30A Leys Avenue, and will be open to the public every Friday and Saturday until the end of February, from 10am to 2pm.

