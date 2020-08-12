Year 6 pupils from Stevenage bid primary school goodbye

Year 6 pupils at Peartree Spring Primary School in Stevenage had leavers' events within small groups to say goodbye. Picture: Peartree Spring Primary School

With school disrupted by coronavirus, Year 6 pupils found creative ways to say goodbye to primary school and celebrate the end of term.

Year 6 pupils at Peartree Spring Primary School in Stevenage had leavers' events within small groups to say goodbye. Picture: Peartree Spring Primary School

Staff at Round Diamond Primary School in Great Ashby Way, Stevenage, said: “We couldn’t be prouder of our Year 6 children for how they dealt with the changes to the end of their primary school days with resilience and determination.

“They adapted fantastically to their new normal and it was brilliant to see their enjoyment coming back to school, particularly with the socially distanced games we played during break time.

“Although leavers’ celebrations were different to usual, we celebrated how we could. We had a video call between our in school bubbles and children at home, a Leavers’ Video in place of our Leavers’ Assembly which children can look back on and celebrations within our bubbles.

“We wish all of our Year 6 Leavers lots of luck, happiness and success as they continue their school journey at secondary school!”

Year 6 pupils at Peartree Spring Primary School in Stevenage celebrating their SATS results before lockdown. Picture: Peartree Spring Primary School

Pupils at Peartree Spring Primary School in Hydean Way, Stevenage also found ways to celebrate the end of term despite the lockdown.

Year 6 children marked the end of an era by taking part in a non-uniform day and playing outdoor games within their bubble groups. A leavers’ service was streamed live to parents and children who were at home, and parents were able to watch the live stream and comment on the memories the children shared.

The teachers also put together a surprise leavers’ video for the children, and on the final day of term the children had a silent disco within their bubbles.

Headteacher Teresa Skeggs said: “It was not the end of term that any of us anticipated at the start of the year.

Year 6 pupils at Peartree Spring Primary School in Stevenage had leavers' events within small groups to say goodbye. Picture: Peartree Spring Primary School

“These children are an amazing, kind and thoughtful group of young people who were an absolute joy to have in our school. It was important for us to give them the end of term in which they deserved and we hope that we managed to do that.

“We wish them all well and know they will continue to be successful as they move into secondary school.”

If you want your school or children to be featured in the Comet, please send pictures and messages to anne.suslak@archant.co.uk.

Charlie Holden, who has just finished at Peartree Spring Primary School in Stevenage. Mum Hannah Young said: "I am beyond proud with how he coped with all the abnormal circumstances when finishing primary school. "All the wonderful things that were planned and then cancelled he took this all in his stride. Thank you to all the staff at Peartree who held a socially distance silent disco on their very last day on the school field for all of year 6, Charlie still talks daily of how much fun this was. Good luck to all year 6 leavers." Picture: Hannah Young

Jane and Lauren Griffin, who are leaving Graveley Primary School and starting at The Thomas Alleyne Academy in Stevenage. Mum Claudia said: "We are so proud of them and wish them all the best for their new start." Picture: Claudia Griffin

Tyreece Congerton from Fairlands School in Stevenage said: "I would like to say good luck to my friends at Fairland School going into Year 7, and thank you to all the teachers who helped me while I was there." Picture: Clair Harrison

Year 6 pupils at Peartree Spring Primary School in Stevenage had leavers' events within small groups to say goodbye. Picture: Peartree Spring Primary School

Year 6 pupils at Peartree Spring Primary School in Stevenage had leavers' events within small groups to say goodbye. Picture: Peartree Spring Primary School

Year 6 pupils at Peartree Spring Primary School in Stevenage had leavers' events within small groups to say goodbye. Picture: Peartree Spring Primary School

Year 6 pupils at Peartree Spring Primary School in Stevenage had leavers' events within small groups to say goodbye. Picture: Peartree Spring Primary School