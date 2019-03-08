Stevenage jobseekers' service helps over 250 people into employment

Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland when he met the team at Reed in Partnership and SPS Training Solutions. Picture courtesy of Kathie Painter. Archant

A service providing free one-to-one support to unemployed jobseekers in Stevenage has so far helped over 250 people into work.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Work Routes, delivered by Reed in Partnership, provides free support and training to help people overcome their barriers into employment.

You may also want to watch:

Aldo Collu, senior operations manager for Reed in Partnership's Stevenage office, said: "Our participants often have complex barriers to finding work, including long-term unemployment, carer responsibilities, health issues and a lack of IT skills, so we are delighted we have helped so many change their lives for the better."

Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland visited Work Routes, which is commissoned by the Department for Work and Pensions, and said: "The jobseekers are doing a fantastic job, increasing confidence and self-esteem, and learning the skills they need to start working.

"I am delighted such a positive programme exists."