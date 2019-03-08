Advanced search

Stevenage jobseekers' service helps over 250 people into employment

PUBLISHED: 08:30 20 September 2019

Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland when he met the team at Reed in Partnership and SPS Training Solutions. Picture courtesy of Kathie Painter.

Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland when he met the team at Reed in Partnership and SPS Training Solutions. Picture courtesy of Kathie Painter.

Archant

A service providing free one-to-one support to unemployed jobseekers in Stevenage has so far helped over 250 people into work.

Work Routes, delivered by Reed in Partnership, provides free support and training to help people overcome their barriers into employment.

You may also want to watch:

Aldo Collu, senior operations manager for Reed in Partnership's Stevenage office, said: "Our participants often have complex barriers to finding work, including long-term unemployment, carer responsibilities, health issues and a lack of IT skills, so we are delighted we have helped so many change their lives for the better."

Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland visited Work Routes, which is commissoned by the Department for Work and Pensions, and said: "The jobseekers are doing a fantastic job, increasing confidence and self-esteem, and learning the skills they need to start working.

"I am delighted such a positive programme exists."

Most Read

Former nurse at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital suspended amid ‘serious concerns’

A former nurse at Stevenages Lister Hospital has been suspended. Picture: Danny Loo

Hitchin man hails ‘catch of a lifetime’ after reeling in one of Europe’s biggest ever catfish

The Mandarin Catfish is a rare breed of wels catfish native to Europe. Picture: Robert Webb

Long delays on A602 in Stevenage towards Hitchin

There are long delays on the A602 in Stevenage

Herts police praise ‘life-saving’ mobile phone app which reveals your location in three words

Herts police have been using what3words as a key tool in their 999 response strategy. Picture: What3words

Gosmore farmer whose body was found on a riverbank ‘got estranged wife’s lover sacked from his job’

Gosmore farmer William 'Bill' Taylor, and police at the scene where his body was found. Picture: Herts police & Danny Loo

Most Read

Former nurse at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital suspended amid ‘serious concerns’

A former nurse at Stevenages Lister Hospital has been suspended. Picture: Danny Loo

Hitchin man hails ‘catch of a lifetime’ after reeling in one of Europe’s biggest ever catfish

The Mandarin Catfish is a rare breed of wels catfish native to Europe. Picture: Robert Webb

Long delays on A602 in Stevenage towards Hitchin

There are long delays on the A602 in Stevenage

Herts police praise ‘life-saving’ mobile phone app which reveals your location in three words

Herts police have been using what3words as a key tool in their 999 response strategy. Picture: What3words

Gosmore farmer whose body was found on a riverbank ‘got estranged wife’s lover sacked from his job’

Gosmore farmer William 'Bill' Taylor, and police at the scene where his body was found. Picture: Herts police & Danny Loo

Latest from the The Comet

Bowls round-up: Trophy-laden end of season for Letchworth, Baldock and Willian

Having won the Manning Trophy for the Hertfordshire Northern Division, Letchworth Garden City Bowls Club's men finished as runners-up in the county final.

Stevenage jobseekers’ service helps over 250 people into employment

Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland when he met the team at Reed in Partnership and SPS Training Solutions. Picture courtesy of Kathie Painter.

Young Hitchin cancer survivor sails into better future with Ellen MacArthur Trust

15 year-old Jemma was diagnosed with osteosarcoma when she was 11. Picture: Ellen MacArthur Trust

Herts police praise ‘life-saving’ mobile phone app which reveals your location in three words

Herts police have been using what3words as a key tool in their 999 response strategy. Picture: What3words

Ride out in memory of Stevenage teenager who died suddenly

Jordon Bell, 14, died suddenly in August last year.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists