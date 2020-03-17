Author and illustrator inspires Stevenage pupils to draw upside down!

Award-winning author and illustrator James Mayhew with the Hertfordshire Year of Culture 2020 mascot. Picture: Courtesy of Woolenwick Infant and Nursery School Archant

Pupils inspired by an award-winning author and illustrator embraced the Hertfordshire Year of Culture 2020 themes of ‘try something new’ and ‘skills development’ by drawing...upside down!

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Children at Stevenage’s Woolenwick Infant and Nursery School were visited by James Mayhew – author of the Ella Bella Ballerina series – who retold stories while painting upside down pictures to classical music.

You may also want to watch:

The children shared their own upside down pictures and headteacher Usha Dhorajiwala said: “I am very proud of their engagement.

“They have been inspired with the joy of listening to good stories, awakening imagination and creativity.

“We know storytelling not only builds a child’s vocabulary but also grows their imagination and interest to discover and learn more. It is a great way to make learning a fun and enjoyable shared experience and will impact on reading and writing.”