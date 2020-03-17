Author and illustrator inspires Stevenage pupils to draw upside down!
PUBLISHED: 08:30 23 March 2020
Archant
Pupils inspired by an award-winning author and illustrator embraced the Hertfordshire Year of Culture 2020 themes of ‘try something new’ and ‘skills development’ by drawing...upside down!
Children at Stevenage’s Woolenwick Infant and Nursery School were visited by James Mayhew – author of the Ella Bella Ballerina series – who retold stories while painting upside down pictures to classical music.
The children shared their own upside down pictures and headteacher Usha Dhorajiwala said: “I am very proud of their engagement.
“They have been inspired with the joy of listening to good stories, awakening imagination and creativity.
“We know storytelling not only builds a child’s vocabulary but also grows their imagination and interest to discover and learn more. It is a great way to make learning a fun and enjoyable shared experience and will impact on reading and writing.”