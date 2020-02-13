Stevenage school celebrates being in top 3 per cent nationally for superb pupils' progress

Headteacher Liz Evans with some of the pupils at Trotts Hill Primary and Nursery School in Stevenage.

A Stevenage primary school is celebrating being ranked within the top three per cent of primary schools in the country for the academic progress of its pupils.

Trotts Hill's Year 6 football team won the double last year.

Trotts Hill Primary and Nursery School in Stevenage's Wisden Road has received a letter from the Right Honourable Nick Gibb MP - the Minister of State for School Standards - congratulating staff and pupils on the high levels of progress pupils achieved at the end of Key Stage 2 last year.

Mr Gibb wrote to headteacher Liz Evans: "I would like to congratulate you, your staff and your pupils on the very high level of progress that pupils in your school demonstrated in the reading, writing and mathematics Key Stage 2 assessments last year.

"In terms of the progress your pupils make between Key Stage 1 and the end of Key Stage 2, your school is among the top three per cent of primary schools in the country.

"The government wants to ensure that every child has the fluency of reading, writing and mathematics necessary to prepare them for a successful secondary education and beyond, which is why I was delighted to see your results.

Headteacher Liz Evans with some of the pupils at Trotts Hill Primary and Nursery School in Stevenage.

"Thank you for your work in continuing the drive towards higher academic standards, and congratulations again to you and your staff for your commitment and success."

Trotts Hill pupils have also been celebrating some impressive sporting successes, with the Year 6 football team winning both the Stevenage and District Primary Schools' league and the Stevenage Primary Schools' District Cup in 2019.

Coach Steve O'Brien said: "This was a fantastic achievement for Trotts Hill.

"We were extremely proud of our players for playing with such determination and winning the double."

Mrs Evans said: "I am incredibly proud of our talented children for their sporting and academic achievements.

"We aim for our children to have an enthusiastic outlook and to leave our school with a lifelong love of learning.

"Trotts Hill is a very special community school with dedicated staff and supportive parents.

"We are delighted to receive recognition for our achievements."

Trotts Hill, which celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2018, is currently oversubscribed and has a waiting list.