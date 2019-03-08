Stevenage teacher's delight after being named region's Apprenticeship Champion of the Year

Joana Moles from the John Henry Newman School has been recognised for her work with apprenticeships. Picture: Kevin Gibson Photography KevinGibsonPhotography

A Stevenage teacher has been recognised for her work on establishing an apprenticeship support programme.

Joanna Moles from the John Henry Newman School was given the Royal Air Force Award for Apprenticeship Champion of the Year for the East of England at an award ceremony at Newmarket Racecourses last Wednesday.

Now in their 16th year, the National Apprenticeship Awards showcase the diverse and growing range of sectors engaged with apprenticeships, while celebrating the achievements of outstanding apprentices, apprentice employers and individuals to inspire others to follow in their footsteps and champion apprenticeships across England.

Joanna works as a physics subject lead and deputy director of sixth form at John Henry Newman School.

With 34 per cent of John Henry Newman students in 2018 progressing into Russell Group universities, there was a gap in knowledge of apprenticeships at the school.

Joanna took the decision to design and establish a school-wide apprenticeship support programme - which has changed the ethos and view of apprenticeships drastically.

Within two years, eight per cent more of the school's sixth form leavers are now applying for apprenticeships.

Joanna said: "I am delighted to have won the East of England Apprenticeship Champion of the Year Award.

"It is humbling to be recognised for promoting this amazing pathway that all young people can explore as a viable option for their futures.

"It is fantastic to see that this event provides apprenticeships with the status they deserve and recognises such a diverse range of employers and apprentices for their great work."

Education secretary Gavin Williams said: "Huge congratulations to all of the regional winners.

"Apprenticeships change lives, improve businesses and support local communities, so it's great to see such a diverse range of employers and apprentices being recognised for their great work.

"I wish them all the best of luck for the final award ceremony in November."

You can find a full list of the 17 apprentice employers and individuals recognised at the East of England regional ceremony at gov.uk/government/news/national-apprenticeship-awards-2019-regional-winners-announced.