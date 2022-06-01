The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
The Comet > News > Education

Teacher's drive for golf lessons in schools

Author Picture Icon

Louise McEvoy

Published: 6:00 AM June 1, 2022
Stevenage teacher Richard Moore

Stevenage teacher Richard Moore wants to give as many children as possible the opportunity to play golf - Credit: Courtesy of Richard Moore

A school teacher with a passion for golf is behind an ambitious project to get youngsters out of the classroom and onto the fairways.

Richard Moore, who lives in Stevenage and works at The Nobel School in the town, wants to give as many children as possible the opportunity to take up golf, and now has funding to support his ambition.

Letchworth Golf Club, where he is a member, is also getting behind the project, making available its facilities to the children and forming close links with North Herts schools.

Schools that sign up to the scheme agree to include golf as part of PE lessons and after school activities.

They are supplied with kit bags containing children's clubs and irons, teaching aids, training schedules, lesson plans, golf balls and tees.

Staff at participating schools are also given training on how to teach pupils the basics.

The scheme is sponsored by the Mike Amos Foundation - established at Letchworth Golf Club to provide funding for junior golfers - Hertfordshire Golf and The Golf Foundation.

Most Read

  1. 1 Council leader criticises comedian's "cheap jibe" about Stevenage
  2. 2 Teen charged with murder of Kajetan Migdal appears in court
  3. 3 M&S Stevenage 'outrageously good', says Liam Gallagher
  1. 4 Liam Gallagher set times announced for Knebworth Park concerts
  2. 5 School pays tribute to ‘continual source of pride’ Kajetan Migdal
  3. 6 Plans for staff community shop at Stevenage's Lister Hospital
  4. 7 Teen charged with murder after death of 18-year-old Kajetan Migdal
  5. 8 7 great Chinese restaurants that deliver in Hertfordshire
  6. 9 Teenager was ‘murdered on way home from prom’ in Stevenage
  7. 10 Teenager killed in Stevenage attack was TV star who appeared on BBC

Schools already signed up include The Nobel, The Knights Templar School in Baldock, and Letchworth schools Pixmore Junior,  Wilbury Junior, The Highfield and St Christopher’s.

Letchworth pupils having a golf lesson

Pupils from Letchworth's Wilbury Junior School taking part in a competition at Letchworth Golf Club, with guidance from Richard and their PE teachers - Credit: Courtesy of Richard Moore

Richard, 44, has set up the scheme with the help of Letchworth Golf Club's events manager Esther Strous and club welfare officer Tony Pohlman. He said: “It’s been frustrating in the past that golf has been difficult to teach in school because of a lack of equipment and a lack of people able to teach the game to students.

“I wanted to get the equipment in place and give teachers the education and skills to get the children started and introduce them to the sport.

“After the last couple of years, with children cooped up at home because of the pandemic, it’s more important than ever for their mental health to get them outdoors and into the fresh air.

Letchworth Golf Club's events manager Esther Strous and club welfare officer Tony Pohlman with teacher Richard Moore

Richard has set up the scheme with the help of Letchworth Golf Club's events manager Esther Strous and club welfare officer Tony Pohlman - Credit: Courtesy of Richard Moore

“Not all children are sporty in the sense they want to kick a ball about, and have bags of stamina, but golf is something everyone can do at all levels and abilities.

"You see the confidence they get immediately by the broad grins on their faces.

"There are so many benefits and I am grateful for the support from schools that have embraced this project.”

Education News
Golf
Stevenage News
Letchworth Garden City News

Don't Miss

A case of monkeypox has been identified in Hertfordshire, the county council has said (File picture)

Hertfordshire County Council

Council confirms first monkeypox case in Hertfordshire

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
An uninsured driver is handcuffed by police for breach of the peace

Herts Live News

Eighteen-year-old arrested on suspicion of murder in Stevenage

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Stock image of police crime scene tape in Salford.

Hertfordshire Constabulary | Updated

Police cordon in place after man suffers ‘serious injuries’ in Stevenage

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
A man in his 20s has died after a crash on the A507 between Shefford and Clophill this morning (May 25).

Bedfordshire Live News

Audi driver in his 20s killed in crash with lorry on A507 near Shefford

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon