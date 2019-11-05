Advanced search

Stevenage children use art to celebrate town's diversity

PUBLISHED: 08:25 10 November 2019

The clay figures portray unique narratives as seen through the eyes of children. Picture: Courtesy of Woolenwick Infant and Nursery School

A school project exploring and celebrating the diversity of the Stevenage community has led to an art installation of more than 200 clay models depicting people from all walks of life.

The children collectively made more than 200 models. Picture: Courtesy of Woolenwick Infant and Nursery SchoolThe children collectively made more than 200 models. Picture: Courtesy of Woolenwick Infant and Nursery School

Pupils at Woolenwick Infant and Nursery School in Stevenage created clay figures to portray unique narratives as seen through the eyes of children.

They also interviewed family members to uncover their own family histories, contributed to a community weaving installation, and explored immigration through the story of Paddington Bear - himself an immigrant.

The installation intends to encapsulate and celebrate the diverse community of Stevenage. Picture: Courtesy of Woolenwick Infant and Nursery SchoolThe installation intends to encapsulate and celebrate the diverse community of Stevenage. Picture: Courtesy of Woolenwick Infant and Nursery School

Considering the question 'what does Stevenage means to me?' pupils shared their perceptions of the town, describing it as welcoming and positive, and a creative place to live and grow.

Headteacher Usha Dhorajiwala said: "We are so proud of the sophisticated discussions that have taken place around immigration, difference and acceptance."

Clay was used to fashion the models. Picture: Courtesy of Woolenwick Infant and Nursery SchoolClay was used to fashion the models. Picture: Courtesy of Woolenwick Infant and Nursery School

The imagination of the children is evident in the eclectic mix of models. Picture: Courtesy of Woolenwick Infant and Nursery SchoolThe imagination of the children is evident in the eclectic mix of models. Picture: Courtesy of Woolenwick Infant and Nursery School

Attention to detail is clearly evident in the project. Picture: Courtesy of Woolenwick Infant and Nursery SchoolAttention to detail is clearly evident in the project. Picture: Courtesy of Woolenwick Infant and Nursery School

The schoolchildren experimented with pattern, texture and form. Picture: Courtesy of Woolenwick Infant and Nursery SchoolThe schoolchildren experimented with pattern, texture and form. Picture: Courtesy of Woolenwick Infant and Nursery School

The project allowed the pupils to freely express themselves. Picture: Courtesy of Woolenwick Infant and Nursery SchoolThe project allowed the pupils to freely express themselves. Picture: Courtesy of Woolenwick Infant and Nursery School

