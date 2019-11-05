Gallery

Stevenage children use art to celebrate town's diversity

The clay figures portray unique narratives as seen through the eyes of children. Picture: Courtesy of Woolenwick Infant and Nursery School Archant

A school project exploring and celebrating the diversity of the Stevenage community has led to an art installation of more than 200 clay models depicting people from all walks of life.

Pupils at Woolenwick Infant and Nursery School in Stevenage created clay figures to portray unique narratives as seen through the eyes of children.

They also interviewed family members to uncover their own family histories, contributed to a community weaving installation, and explored immigration through the story of Paddington Bear - himself an immigrant.

Considering the question 'what does Stevenage means to me?' pupils shared their perceptions of the town, describing it as welcoming and positive, and a creative place to live and grow.

Headteacher Usha Dhorajiwala said: "We are so proud of the sophisticated discussions that have taken place around immigration, difference and acceptance."

