Stevenage special needs school appeals for swimming volunteers

PUBLISHED: 10:55 05 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:55 05 September 2019

Greenside School in Stevenage needs more swimming volunteers.

A school for children with severe learning difficulties is appealing for volunteers to help pupils during swimming sessions.

Greenside School in Stevenage's Shephall Green is a special needs school for children aged two to 19 who have complex, severe and profound learning difficulties.

A spokesman for the school said: "Swimming is extremely popular with our learners, using our warm water pool. To enhance their enjoyment and progression, most require 1:1 assistance.

"With a growing school, we are looking at adding to our team of 20 volunteers.

"This is an incredibly rewarding opportunity - watching their progress, enjoyment, smiles and laughter.

"Full training and support is provided."

If you are interested and can commit to a regular session once a week, email pool manager Michael Levy at michael.levy@greenside.herts.sch.uk.

