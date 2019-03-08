Stevenage schoolchildren win haul of awards in national maths challenge
PUBLISHED: 08:30 29 June 2019
Archant
A Stevenage school pupil has achieved gold in a national maths challenge, securing a place in an elite competition with his high score.
Ishaan Singh, who attends Broom Barns Primary School, won gold in the annual Junior Mathematical Challenge - a competition run by the School of Mathematics at the University of Leeds and aimed at stimulating problem solving.
You may also want to watch:
Julia Stankowaik and Sonny Tyrer, who are also Broom Barns pupils, won silver and bronze awards respectively.
The junior challenge is aimed at pupils in Year 8 or below and more than 300,000 children take part each year.
Ishaan, who also received a certificate for Best in School, is one of 8,000 top performers invited to enter the more challenging Junior Kangeroo maths competition.
Headteacher Jayne Currant said: "We are incredibly proud of our children and their achievements."