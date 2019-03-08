Stevenage schoolchildren win haul of awards in national maths challenge

Sonny Tyrer, Julia Stankowaik and Ishaan Singh all won awards in the Junior Mathematical Challenge. Picture: Jason Martin. Archant

A Stevenage school pupil has achieved gold in a national maths challenge, securing a place in an elite competition with his high score.

Ishaan Singh, who attends Broom Barns Primary School, won gold in the annual Junior Mathematical Challenge - a competition run by the School of Mathematics at the University of Leeds and aimed at stimulating problem solving.

Julia Stankowaik and Sonny Tyrer, who are also Broom Barns pupils, won silver and bronze awards respectively.

The junior challenge is aimed at pupils in Year 8 or below and more than 300,000 children take part each year.

Ishaan, who also received a certificate for Best in School, is one of 8,000 top performers invited to enter the more challenging Junior Kangeroo maths competition.

Headteacher Jayne Currant said: "We are incredibly proud of our children and their achievements."