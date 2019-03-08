Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Stevenage schoolchildren win haul of awards in national maths challenge

PUBLISHED: 08:30 29 June 2019

Sonny Tyrer, Julia Stankowaik and Ishaan Singh all won awards in the Junior Mathematical Challenge. Picture: Jason Martin.

Sonny Tyrer, Julia Stankowaik and Ishaan Singh all won awards in the Junior Mathematical Challenge. Picture: Jason Martin.

Archant

A Stevenage school pupil has achieved gold in a national maths challenge, securing a place in an elite competition with his high score.

Ishaan Singh, who attends Broom Barns Primary School, won gold in the annual Junior Mathematical Challenge - a competition run by the School of Mathematics at the University of Leeds and aimed at stimulating problem solving.

You may also want to watch:

Julia Stankowaik and Sonny Tyrer, who are also Broom Barns pupils, won silver and bronze awards respectively.

The junior challenge is aimed at pupils in Year 8 or below and more than 300,000 children take part each year.

Ishaan, who also received a certificate for Best in School, is one of 8,000 top performers invited to enter the more challenging Junior Kangeroo maths competition.

Headteacher Jayne Currant said: "We are incredibly proud of our children and their achievements."

Most Read

Witness appeal launched after boy seriously injured in Stevenage crash

Air ambulance over incident in Stevenage.

Hitchin pub to be turned into bar and restaurant with £500k renovation

A preview of 'The Cock' in Hitchin after renovation. Picture: Cinnabar

Boy remains in serious condition following Stevenage crash

The East Anglian Air Ambulance before landing in Stevenage. Picture: The_real_gj

Man rescued from roof of three storey property in Hitchin

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service responding to reports a man was on a roof in Hitchin. Picture: Terry Hope

Police appeal after girl punched in the face at Letchworth bus stop

Police wish to speak to the girl pictured in connection with an assault where a 17-year-old girl was punched in the face in Letchworth. Picture: Herts Police

Most Read

Witness appeal launched after boy seriously injured in Stevenage crash

Air ambulance over incident in Stevenage.

Hitchin pub to be turned into bar and restaurant with £500k renovation

A preview of 'The Cock' in Hitchin after renovation. Picture: Cinnabar

Boy remains in serious condition following Stevenage crash

The East Anglian Air Ambulance before landing in Stevenage. Picture: The_real_gj

Man rescued from roof of three storey property in Hitchin

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service responding to reports a man was on a roof in Hitchin. Picture: Terry Hope

Police appeal after girl punched in the face at Letchworth bus stop

Police wish to speak to the girl pictured in connection with an assault where a 17-year-old girl was punched in the face in Letchworth. Picture: Herts Police

Latest from the The Comet

Stevenage schoolchildren win haul of awards in national maths challenge

Sonny Tyrer, Julia Stankowaik and Ishaan Singh all won awards in the Junior Mathematical Challenge. Picture: Jason Martin.

Free afternoon of music as Letchworth Festival draws to a close this weekend

Last year's Park Live, which concluded the Letchworth Festival for 2018. Picture: Katarzyna Palczynska.

Herts campaigner says recorded hate crimes on trans people ‘massive underestimate’

Pride flag. Picture: Pixabay.

WATCH: CCTV released following burglary in Letchworth

Detectives have released CCTV footage of a man they would like to identify as part of their enquiries. Picture: Hertfordshire Constabulary

STEVENAGE BOROUGH COUNCIL PUBLIC NOTICE — LICENSING APPLICATION LICENSING ACT 2003 PART 3, SECTION 17 (5)

Public Notice
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists