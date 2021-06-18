Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News > Education

Schoolchildren transform underpass into art gallery to mark Clean Air Day

Author Picture Icon

Georgia Barrow

Published: 10:42 AM June 18, 2021   
Underpass near fairlands

Students from St Vincent de Paul School with Cllr Phil Bibby - Clean Air Day 2021 - Credit: Herts County Council

Stevenage schoolchildren displayed their artwork showcasing local wildlife in one of the town's underpasses, to remind residents of the benefits of reducing their environmental impact.

Marking Clean Air Day yesterday (June 17), the display was unveiled by teachers and pupils from Bedwell Primary School and St Vincent de Paul Catholic School. 

Bedwell pupils in underpass galery

Pupils from Bedwell School mark Clean Air Day 2021 - Credit: Herts County Council

Herts County Councillor Phil Bibby also visited the subway, which features wildlife photographs from photographer Steve Lane.

The underpass has been transformed as part of a programme of works to brighten and improve pedestrian subways across Hertfordshire, to encourage residents to engage in active greener travel such as walking and cycling.

St Vincent de Paul School artwork

Close-up of artwork created by St Vincent de Paul School pupils - Credit: Herts County Council

Located close to Fairlands Valley Park, the walkway forms part of the wider network of off-road routes suitable for walking and cycling in Stevenage.

Close-up of artwork created by Bedwell School pupils - Clean Air Day 2021

Bedwell Primary School pupils artwork displayed in underpass near Fairlands Valley Park in Stevenage - Credit: Herts County Council

You may also want to watch:

Phil Bibby, cabinet member for highways and transport, said: "National Clean Air Day is a good opportunity to remind everyone how making more journeys on foot or bike, and reducing the number of car journeys, does help to improve air quality and as a result, improve people’s wellbeing.

"There are proven direct benefits to physical and mental health of being more active every day, which is why we’re working hard to make walking and cycling safe and attractive options through schemes like this.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Aldi eyes new Hertfordshire store locations
  2. 2 Harry Styles and Emma Corrin snap confirms 'My Policeman' filming at Hitchin pool
  3. 3 Have your say on proposals for 18 new flats on Kwik Fit site
  1. 4 Man arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure following incident near splash park
  2. 5 Yellow weather warning of thunderstorms in Herts
  3. 6 MBE is an incredible honour, says Lister nurse Lizzie
  4. 7 Freedom Day: Events to go ahead but hospitality will be affected, says BID manager
  5. 8 Stevenage lad donates 22 inches of hair to the Little Princess Trust
  6. 9 Survivors Against Domestic Abuse opens 23rd safe space as demand for services rises
  7. 10 No further action for teen arrested in connection with Christopher Hewett murder investigation

Clean Air Day is an annual event led by charity Global Action Plan to improve public understanding of air pollution, including the health effects, as well as how they can make a difference.

County councillor Sharon Taylor, who contributed to the cost of the improvements from her Highway Locality Budget, added: “Working with young people on this project was an important factor in deciding to use my highways locality budget to support this project.

"We want to encourage more walking, especially for those shorter journeys."

Since Herts County Council declared a climate emergency in 2019, it has been working to tackle it, including by helping to improve air quality across the county. 

For more details of work to improve walking and cycling routes across the county, see the Local Transport Plan at www.hertfordshire.gov.uk/ltp.

Climate Emergency
Stevenage News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Monkswood Way, Stevenage. Picture: Magpas Air Ambula

Pair sentenced after causing horror crash that injured 19

Bianca Wild

person
Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a coronavirus briefing in Downing Street, London, on Friday, May 14, 2021.

Lockdown Easing | Video

June 21: Will lifting of coronavirus restrictions be delayed until July?

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
There has been a crash on the A505 eastbound carriageway at Letchworth Gate. Picture: Archant

Motorhome and car involved in A505 crash

Bianca Wild

person
Emergency services at the scene of the crash that injured 19 in July 2019, Stevenage. Picture: Magpas Air Ambulance

Detective hopes sentence 'sends clear message' after drivers jailed

Bianca Wild

person
Comments powered by Disqus