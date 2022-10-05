The 14-year-old's suggestion was picked from 260 competition entries. - Credit: Stevenage Borough Council

A student Stevenage school pupil has won a competition to name's the town's new community space.

"Event Island Stevenage", which was named by John Henry Newman student Katie, will be located on the site of the former bus station on Danestrete.

A pop-up park, performance area and multi-purpose event space will be included in the space.

Year 9 pupil Katie took inspiration from the shape of the space, when contemplating a name.

Mr Clive Mathew, John Henry Newsman headteacher, said: "We are incredibly proud of Katie and the excellent name that she has suggested for the "old" bus station.

"The new name - Event Island Stevenage - gives a clear sense of excitement and anticipation, making it the place to be. Well done to all involved.”

The location is expected to open to the public "later in the autumn".