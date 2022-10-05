The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
The Comet > News > Education

Pupil wins competition to name community space at former bus station

Author Picture Icon

Pearce Bates

Published: 12:30 PM October 5, 2022
A group of people stood near a construction site.

The 14-year-old's suggestion was picked from 260 competition entries. - Credit: Stevenage Borough Council

A student Stevenage school pupil has won a competition to name's the town's new community space.

"Event Island Stevenage", which was named by John Henry Newman student Katie, will be located on the site of the former bus station on Danestrete.

A pop-up park, performance area and multi-purpose event space will be included in the space.

Year 9 pupil Katie took inspiration from the shape of the space, when contemplating a name.

Mr Clive Mathew, John Henry Newsman headteacher, said: "We are incredibly proud of Katie and the excellent name that she has suggested for the "old" bus station.

"The new name - Event Island Stevenage - gives a clear sense of excitement and anticipation, making it the place to be. Well done to all involved.”

"Event Island Stevenage" was chosen from 260 competition entries.

The location is expected to open to the public "later in the autumn".

Stevenage Regeneration
Stevenage News

Don't Miss

Cineworld, with grey walls and red signs.

East of England Ambulance Service

Man dies following medical episode at Stevenage Cineworld

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
A shop with aquatic scenes on the windows and a green wooden door.

Interview

Rising costs see refill store in Letchworth close for good

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
A bakery with grey walls, and Izabela standing behind a till.

Meet Izabela: The inspiring Stevenage baker with MS

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
The side of an ambulance, with a police car behind.

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Motorcyclist 'breaks leg and knee' in Stevenage crash

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon