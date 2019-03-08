Teachers from 13 Stevenage schools visit Nepal in bid for more equitable world

Teachers from 13 Stevenage primary schools have returned from Nepal, where they visited schools as part of the British Council's Connecting Classrooms through Global Learning programme.

The project aims to instil in young people a desire to work together to make the world a more equitable and sustainable place.

The UK and Nepali school teams shared ideas of embedding global citizenship into the school curriculum and designed action plans.

Andrew Christie, assistant head at The Leys Primary and Nursery School, said: "The welcome we received was quite overwhelming. The sense of togetherness will stand us in good stead as we collaborate over the year."

The Nepali teachers will visit the UK next June.

Each Stevenage school must identify a community initiative, and ideas will be pitched to a Dragons' Den-style panel when the Nepali teachers visit, with the winning one employed.