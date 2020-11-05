Advanced search

Stevenage school closed as ‘high number’ of pupils forced to self-isolate

PUBLISHED: 09:46 05 November 2020 | UPDATED: 10:03 05 November 2020

Stevenage's Giles Junior School will be closed to all pupils for the next two days.

Stevenage's Giles Junior School will be closed to all pupils for the next two days. Picture: Archant

Archant

A Stevenage primary school will be closed until at least Monday, as a “high number” of pupils were forced to self-isolate after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Giles Junior School, in Durham Road, will be closed for all pupils for at least the next two days, as the school looks to tackle the spread of the coronavirus.

According to a letter sent out to parents and carers, a “high number” of pupils were isolating on Wednesday after being in contact with a staff member who tested positive for COVID-19.

After seeking advice from Herts County Council and the school’s board of governors, headteacher Louise Whitby confirmed the decision to close the school was “not made lightly”.

She added: “While we can’t ever be certain how or where COVID-19 is spread, we feel that if we act swiftly we will be able to minimise further disruption to learning.

“As a school, we can’t risk the health of our pupils and staff where we have had four positive cases in 14 days, until we have further advice on how best to proceed.”

Remote learning tasks have been set for the pupils for the next two days, and the situation will be re-assessed to see if the school can reopen safely on Monday.

