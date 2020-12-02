Popular headteacher set to retire after 23 years

A long-standing headteacher at a Stevenage primary school is set to retire at the end of this school term.

Judith Lovelock, who has served as head at Almond Hill Junior School since 1997, will leave her role on Friday, December 18 after many memorable years of teaching.

One moment that stands out is when the school celebrated its 60th anniversary in 2017, with Judith working hard to ensure the day was a success.

Fellow staff members praised her for working “extremely hard to make the school a wonderful place”, and say they will miss her greatly.

And a number of pupils have written messages to thank Mrs Lovelock for all her hard work over the years.

One pupil in Year 6 said: “Mrs. Lovelock always has a smile on her face, whatever the day – sunny, rainy, bad day or good.”

And another, in Year 5, added: “Mrs Lovelock is a lovely head teacher and we will be sad to see her go.”