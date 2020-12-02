Advanced search

Popular headteacher set to retire after 23 years

PUBLISHED: 11:47 04 December 2020

Mrs Judith Lovelock, Almond Hill Junior School's headteacher will retire at the end of the month. Picture: Almond Hill Junior School

Mrs Judith Lovelock, Almond Hill Junior School's headteacher will retire at the end of the month. Picture: Almond Hill Junior School

Archant

A long-standing headteacher at a Stevenage primary school is set to retire at the end of this school term.

Judith Lovelock, who has served as head at Almond Hill Junior School since 1997, will leave her role on Friday, December 18 after many memorable years of teaching.

One moment that stands out is when the school celebrated its 60th anniversary in 2017, with Judith working hard to ensure the day was a success.

You may also want to watch:

Fellow staff members praised her for working “extremely hard to make the school a wonderful place”, and say they will miss her greatly.

And a number of pupils have written messages to thank Mrs Lovelock for all her hard work over the years.

One pupil in Year 6 said: “Mrs. Lovelock always has a smile on her face, whatever the day – sunny, rainy, bad day or good.”

And another, in Year 5, added: “Mrs Lovelock is a lovely head teacher and we will be sad to see her go.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the The Comet

Popular headteacher set to retire after 23 years

Mrs Judith Lovelock, Almond Hill Junior School's headteacher will retire at the end of the month. Picture: Almond Hill Junior School

Salon owner backing Small Business Saturday as shops reopen after lockdown 2.0

Stylists in full PPE cutting during client visit at Just Cuts, Stevenage. Picture: Supplied

Adult panto opens at theatre in Hitchin

The cast of the Market Theatre's Adult Panto Senmeafella - Vicki Serra, Nick Hooton and Lauren Osborn. Picture: Market Theatre

Businesses team up with Feed Up Warm Up Christmas schemes – here’s how you can get involved

Hitchin, Letchworth and Baldock businesses are running schemes to raise money and donations for Feed Up Warm Up. Picture: Matt Powell

Annual charity carol concert gets a virtual makeover for Christmas 2020

Singers Ed Gamwells and Eirra with Willow co-founders Bob and Megs Wilson. Picture: Supplied by Willow