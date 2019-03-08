Stevenage primary school opens new wildlife area for students

Site Manager Andy Sharp enjoying the new wildlife habitat. Picture: Cheryl Wilson Archant

A Stevenage primary school has celebrated the opening of its new wildife area.

Fairlands Primary School have been busy transforming an unused section of land into a vibrant, wildlife habitat.

And last week they proudly opened the area up for the schoolchildren to explore, with a large pond, bug house, hedgehog box and wild flower beds all part of the experience.

The area is already teeming with wildlife. The pupils have discovered frogs, newts, leeches and pond skaters. Even a pair of ducks have seemingly decided to nest there.

School site managers Andy Sharp and Steve Skinner played an instrumental part in the building of the new habitat. Stevenage Borough Council, Lawsons Ltd and The Woodland Trust all contributed to the financial costs of the project.

Stephen McPartland attended last week's opening and said: "It was fantastic to visit the new pond and wildlife area. I know how much the children love it."

Fairlands headteacher Robert Staples added: "Outdoor learning is at the heart of the curriculum at Fairlands. We know it creates engaging experiences which the children will remember for the rest of their lives."