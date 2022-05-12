Video
Spaceship 'landing' at school grabs Prime Minister's attention
- Credit: Courtesy of Rouane Mendel
An infants' school in Stevenage has come to the attention of Prime Minister Boris Johnson after a spaceship landed in the school grounds, with Cuboid the Robot paying a visit to the pupils.
To launch Maths Week, Giles Nursery and Infants' School teacher Kaye Simmons created a 'breaking news' video documenting the robot's landing, and the children set about using their knowledge of 2D and 3D shapes to help find Cuboid a friend.
The video was tweeted by Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland, which was then 'liked' by Mr Johnson.
Headteacher Rouane Mendel said: "The whole school has come alive with awe and wonder. This has been a fantastic launch to celebrate Maths Week at the school and the children have loved having such an unusual visitor.
"Mathematics is present everywhere – in art, dance, pure mathematics, PE and the natural world. The children have explored all these areas with huge enthusiasm."