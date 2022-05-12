Video

A spaceship 'landed' at Giles Nursery and Infants' School in Stevenage to launch Maths Week - Credit: Courtesy of Rouane Mendel

An infants' school in Stevenage has come to the attention of Prime Minister Boris Johnson after a spaceship landed in the school grounds, with Cuboid the Robot paying a visit to the pupils.

To launch Maths Week, Giles Nursery and Infants' School teacher Kaye Simmons created a 'breaking news' video documenting the robot's landing, and the children set about using their knowledge of 2D and 3D shapes to help find Cuboid a friend.

Cuboid the Robot 'landed' in his spaceship at Giles Nursery and Infants' School in Stevenage - Credit: Courtesy of Rouane Mendel

The video was tweeted by Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland, which was then 'liked' by Mr Johnson.

Headteacher Rouane Mendel said: "The whole school has come alive with awe and wonder. This has been a fantastic launch to celebrate Maths Week at the school and the children have loved having such an unusual visitor.

"Mathematics is present everywhere – in art, dance, pure mathematics, PE and the natural world. The children have explored all these areas with huge enthusiasm."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson 'liked' a tweet about the spaceship landing - Credit: Supplied



