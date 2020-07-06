Concerns allayed over closure of Stevenage pub

The Crooked Billet in Stevenage's Symonds Green will be refurbished before a new landlord takes over. Archant

Concerns The Crooked Billet pub in Stevenage’s Symonds Geen has permanently closed are unfounded.

Owner Greene King is looking for a new landlord, after Richard Edwards and his mum Jennie ended their seven-year stint and left last month.

Richard said: “Our lease has run out. We have tried our best to make the pub the best it could be, with nice food and great family entertainment.

“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts to all the guys and girls who have supported us through the hard seven years, and to the amazing staff - we couldn’t have lasted this long without your hard work.”

Greene King is planning to refurbish the pub internally to give it a new lease of life before a new landlord takes over.

Phil Venables, business development manager for Greene King, said: “The Crooked Billet is unique - a village pub in the middle of a large town.”