Live blog: Stevenage and North Herts GCSE results 2021

Published: 9:00 AM August 12, 2021

Pupils in Stevenage and North Herts are opening their GCSE results today - Credit: Archant

Today students across Stevenage and North Herts are opening their GCSE results, after a year and a half of disruption due to the pandemic.

This year, as with A-level results earlier in the week, grades were calculated based on mock exams, essays and coursework rather than sitting formal examinations.

Follow the Comet's live blog throughout the day to find out how pupils in our areas fared - and good luck to everyone receiving their results!

2021 exam results explained

A-level results are out on August 10 with GCSEs on August 12, earlier than usual to give students more time to appeal.

GCSEs, AS and A-levels grades have been assessed by teachers using evidence like mock exams, in-class tests, essays and coursework.

Most schools have given greater weighting to “exam-style papers” compared to other forms of assessments.

Students will be able to appeal via their school or college if they believe grades are not a fair reflection of their work.

Appeals deadline is September 17, or August 23 for students who’ve not had their first-choice university place confirmed.

Exam boards will be offering re-sit-style exams in October for AS and A levels, and GCSEs in November and December.