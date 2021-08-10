Live blog: Stevenage and North Herts A-level results 2021

Published: 9:00 AM August 10, 2021

Follow our live blog for A-level results across Stevenage and North Herts - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

This year, because of the pandemic, A-level results have been decided based on a combination of coursework, mock exams and essays, rather than exams.

After last year's disastrous algorithm, which calculated results way below what pupils expected, a government U-turn meant that teachers' estimates were used instead.

Follow the Comet's live blog to find out how pupils in our areas fared - and good luck to everyone receiving their results today!

2021 exam results explained

A-level results are out on August 10 with GCSEs on August 12, earlier than usual to give students more time to appeal.

GCSEs, AS and A-level grades have been assessed by teachers using evidence like mock exams, in-class tests, essays and coursework.

Most schools have given greater weighting to “exam-style papers” compared to other forms of assessments.

Students will be able to appeal via their school or college if they believe grades are not a fair reflection of their work.

Appeals deadline is September 17, or August 23 for students who’ve not had their first-choice university place confirmed.

Exam boards will be offering re-sit-style exams in October for AS and A-levels, and GCSEs in November and December.