Live blog: Stevenage and North Herts A-level results 2021
Published: 9:00 AM August 10, 2021
This year, because of the pandemic, A-level results have been decided based on a combination of coursework, mock exams and essays, rather than exams.
After last year's disastrous algorithm, which calculated results way below what pupils expected, a government U-turn meant that teachers' estimates were used instead.
Follow the Comet's live blog to find out how pupils in our areas fared - and good luck to everyone receiving their results today!
2021 exam results explained
- A-level results are out on August 10 with GCSEs on August 12, earlier than usual to give students more time to appeal.
- GCSEs, AS and A-level grades have been assessed by teachers using evidence like mock exams, in-class tests, essays and coursework.
- Most schools have given greater weighting to “exam-style papers” compared to other forms of assessments.
- Students will be able to appeal via their school or college if they believe grades are not a fair reflection of their work.
- Appeals deadline is September 17, or August 23 for students who’ve not had their first-choice university place confirmed.
- Exam boards will be offering re-sit-style exams in October for AS and A-levels, and GCSEs in November and December.
