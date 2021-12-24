Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News > Education

'Tis the season to be jolly as pupils celebrate Christmas

Anne Suslak

Published: 12:32 PM December 24, 2021
Pupils at St Nicholas School in Stevenage took part in nativity plays across all year groups

Pupils at St Nicholas School in Stevenage took part in nativity plays across all year groups - Credit: St Nicholas School

Children at the festively-named St Nicholas School in Stevenage celebrated Christmas with 'superb performances' in their nativity plays.

Nursery, reception and Years 1 and 2 each put on their own nativity plays at the school, and pupils in Years 3 and 4 performed at St Andrew and St George's Church in front of their parents.

Pupils at St Nicholas School in Stevenage dressed up for their nativity play

Pupils at St Nicholas School in Stevenage dressed up for their nativity play - Credit: St Nicholas School

Headteacher Miss Adelaide Yarwood said: "It was lovely to share with parents some festivities in school and at church following a very difficult year, and the children have risen to the challenge and put on superb performances across the year groups."

Pupils at St Nicholas School in Stevenage dressed up for their nativity play

Pupils at St Nicholas School in Stevenage dressed up for their nativity play - Credit: St Nicholas School

The children also enjoyed a Christmas dinner prepared by the school's cooks.

Miss Yarwood added: "We are so proud of our wonderful children and would like to wish all our families a healthy and happy Christmas and New Year."

Pupils at St Nicholas School in Stevenage dressed up for their nativity play

Pupils at St Nicholas School in Stevenage dressed up for their nativity play - Credit: St Nicholas School

Pupils at St Nicholas School in Stevenage dressed up for their nativity play

Pupils at St Nicholas School in Stevenage dressed up for their nativity play - Credit: St Nicholas School


Stevenage News

