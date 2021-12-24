'Tis the season to be jolly as pupils celebrate Christmas
- Credit: St Nicholas School
Children at the festively-named St Nicholas School in Stevenage celebrated Christmas with 'superb performances' in their nativity plays.
Nursery, reception and Years 1 and 2 each put on their own nativity plays at the school, and pupils in Years 3 and 4 performed at St Andrew and St George's Church in front of their parents.
Headteacher Miss Adelaide Yarwood said: "It was lovely to share with parents some festivities in school and at church following a very difficult year, and the children have risen to the challenge and put on superb performances across the year groups."
The children also enjoyed a Christmas dinner prepared by the school's cooks.
Miss Yarwood added: "We are so proud of our wonderful children and would like to wish all our families a healthy and happy Christmas and New Year."