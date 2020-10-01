Letchworth student selected for Royal Academy Young Artists’ Summer Show

Work of former St Christopher School student Tom Romain has been selected for the Royal Academy's Young Artists' Summer Show.

Artwork created by a Letchworth student has been selected for the Royal Academy’s Young Artists’ Summer Show.

Former pupil Fujiko Rose also won the award for Sky Landscape Artist of the Year.

Former St Christopher School pupil Tom Romain is one of 392 artists selected out of 17,700 submissions, ranging from drawing, painting, photography, video and sculpture.

Tom, who completed his A-levels, this summer submitted his oil painting ‘Inevitability of Death’. It will be exhibited at the Royal Academy from October 18 to November 22.

He said: “The piece is an exploration into human form, particularly into the archetypal characters seen in traditional art.

“The maiden, representing love and grief is contrasted by the cruel and wicked guards.

Tom Romain's oil painting, Inevitability of Death, was selected for the Royal Academy's Young Artists' exhibition.

“The prisoner stands for bravery and courage, similar to the common theme of Jesus on the cross, while the hag portrays wisdom.

“Though faint, the Grim Reaper mirrors the guard by placing his hand on the prisoner’s shoulder, implying the choosing of his next victim, however the painting shows that no one can truly escape death.

“The severed head, the frail hag being eaten up by shadow, weapons and armour used in warfare and the roses at the guard’s feet are symbolic of life being cut short and withering away.

Work of former St Christopher School student Tom Romain has been selected for the Royal Academy's Young Artists' Summer Show.

“Using heavy Caravaggio-style chiaroscuro, warm oil and large scale really allowed the depth and richness of this piece to shine through.”

St Chris is well known for its work in the arts – earlier this year former pupil Fujiko Rose won the award for Sky Landscape Artist of the Year.

Fuji said: “I wouldn’t have followed through with art had I not gone to St Chris. What I loved about the school was the combination of support and independence. Help was always offered but I was never forced down routes and I think that’s what allows you to become a better version of yourself.

“Art was for me a subject I could use to participate in the school life, things like Recycled Fashion Shows, making costumes for school plays and creating posters. It was more than just an A-level.”

Work of former St Christopher School student Tom Romain has been selected for the Royal Academy's Young Artists' Summer Show.

