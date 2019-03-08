New artwork coming to Herts' schools courtesy of county council donations

Hertfordshire's schools are set to benefit from the county council's decision to donate more than 600 pieces of art.

A total of 60 schools expressed an interest in the 614 artworks that were up for donation as part of the former Hertfordshire School Loan Collection.

More than 300 works have been collected by schools already, with the remaining pieces being delivered over the coming weeks.

Many of the schools expressed interest in the works that linked to their own curriculums or promoted equality and diversity.

Cabinet Member for Education, Libraries and Localism, Councillor Terry Douris said: "We were delighted with the excellent response from schools keen to enrich their pupil's education with these works of art.

"These donations will ensure that HCC's art legacy can be used to enhance the education of Hertfordshire pupils rather than being kept in storage."

Several of the schools, including Woolenwick Primary School in Stevenage, plan to create mini galleries and share the works with neighbouring schools.

These latest donations form part of the county council's gifting of works of art, with 450 other pieces being auctioned off earlier this year.