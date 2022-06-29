Gallery
Can you spot your school at Stevenage's Commonwealth Games Day?
- Credit: Margesson Photography
More than 240 children from 19 schools took part in Commonwealth Games Day at Stevenage's Fairlands Valley Park on Friday.
Aimed at inspiring participation through different activities, the event was organised by the charity Stevenage Sporting Futures Team and was inspired by the upcoming Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.
Children took part in a range of sports including aerobics, athletics, cycling, martial arts, football, golf, frisbee and watersports.
There was also the opportunity to learn about CPR, as well as take part in a healthy eating masterclass, making a nutrient-dense ‘rainbow salad’.
The emergency services joined in the day, and Stevenage's deputy mayor, Myla Arceno, dropped by too.
Regan Carolan, from the Stevenage Sporting Futures Team, said: "Wow, what an amazing day we had! We hope everyone who joined us had a fantastic day."
All the children left with an activity booklet and a water bottle.