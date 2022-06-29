Can you spot your school at Stevenage's Commonwealth Games Day?

Gallery

Watersports were part of an action-packed day - Credit: Margesson Photography

More than 240 children from 19 schools took part in Commonwealth Games Day at Stevenage's Fairlands Valley Park on Friday.

Teamwork was needed for various activities - Credit: Margesson Photography

Aimed at inspiring participation through different activities, the event was organised by the charity Stevenage Sporting Futures Team and was inspired by the upcoming Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Martial arts were on the agenda - Credit: Margesson Photography

Children took part in a range of sports including aerobics, athletics, cycling, martial arts, football, golf, frisbee and watersports.

Pupils enjoyed a day of outdoor physical activities - Credit: Margesson Photography

There was also the opportunity to learn about CPR, as well as take part in a healthy eating masterclass, making a nutrient-dense ‘rainbow salad’.

Making a rainbow salad was a health eating activity - Credit: Margesson Photography

The emergency services joined in the day, and Stevenage's deputy mayor, Myla Arceno, dropped by too.

Playing frisbee was among the activities - Credit: Margesson Photography

Regan Carolan, from the Stevenage Sporting Futures Team, said: "Wow, what an amazing day we had! We hope everyone who joined us had a fantastic day."

Stevenage's deputy mayor, Myla Arceno (centre), dropped by to offer support to the activity leaders and pupils - Credit: Margesson Photography

All the children left with an activity booklet and a water bottle.

Pupils had the opportunity to ride bikes in Fairlands Valley Park - Credit: Margesson Photography



