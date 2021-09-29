Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News > Education

Students sent home after school water supply severed

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 2:09 PM September 29, 2021   
Samuel Whitbread Academy, Clifton

Students from Samuel Whitbread Academy were sent home at 1pm today - Credit: Google Street View

A school has taken the "difficult but safe decision" to close its doors after the water supply to its buildings was severed.

Samuel Whitbread Academy in Shefford Road, Clifton, announced that due to the ongoing roadworks near the school, action was taken to close at 1pm today.

The works are expected to affect the supply of water for up to six hours. Further updates as to whether pupils can return to site tomorrow are yet to be announced.

Buses and taxis collected students to ensure their safe return home ahead of virtual classes for the final lesson of the school day.

You may also want to watch:

Education News
Shefford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Stevenage Charter Fair has been held annually since 1281, even through both world wars and the Black Death

Video

My first trip to Stevenage Charter Fair

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Hertfordshire Council LHNF funding letter

Hertfordshire County Council | Exclusive

Stevenage has 'no money left' for new special needs children, says...

Charles Thomson

person
Jess Brady, Stevenage Airbus satellite engineer who died of cancer

Health

GP surgery blamed for young cancer victim's late diagnosis

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
A view of Lytton Way in Stevenage taken from the bridge

Herts Live

Ambulance called to crash between motorcycle and van in Stevenage

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon