Students sent home after school water supply severed

Published: 2:09 PM September 29, 2021

Students from Samuel Whitbread Academy were sent home at 1pm today - Credit: Google Street View

A school has taken the "difficult but safe decision" to close its doors after the water supply to its buildings was severed.

Samuel Whitbread Academy in Shefford Road, Clifton, announced that due to the ongoing roadworks near the school, action was taken to close at 1pm today.

The works are expected to affect the supply of water for up to six hours. Further updates as to whether pupils can return to site tomorrow are yet to be announced.

Buses and taxis collected students to ensure their safe return home ahead of virtual classes for the final lesson of the school day.