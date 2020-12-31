Advanced search

Stevenage pupils leap at chance to design new PTA logo

PUBLISHED: 09:49 31 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:49 31 December 2019

Reception pupil Haider Khalid with his winning entry, alongside headteacher Rouane Mendel. Picture: Courtesy of Rouane Mendel.

Reception pupil Haider Khalid with his winning entry, alongside headteacher Rouane Mendel. Picture: Courtesy of Rouane Mendel.

More than 100 pupils entered a competition to design their school's new logo for their hard-working parent-teacher association.

The PTA at Giles Nursery and Infants' School in Stevenage has been rebranded as FROG - Friends and Relatives of Giles - and pupils were tasked with coming up with a new logo. The competition was hotly contested, with more than 100 pupils picking up their colouring pens and putting their artistic skills to the test.

The result was a range of artwork which showcased their talent - and that of some supportive parents - and left headteacher Rouane Mendel with the very difficult task of choosing a winner, eventually plumping for reception pupil Haider Khalid.

Mrs Mendel said: "I am thrilled to see all the children and families engaging with our PTA in this way. We've had so many wonderful entries. Our PTA is really important to the school and we value their support ."

