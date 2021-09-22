Teaching assistant celebrates 50 years of working at school

Published: 4:43 PM September 22, 2021

Our Lady Catholic Primary head Ciara Nicholson with Andrea Shannon (right), who joined the Hitchin school in September 1971 as a newly qualified teacher - Credit: Our Lady Catholic Primary School

A Hitchin primary is celebrating one of their staff member's 50th year of teaching at the school.

Andrea Shannon joined Our Lady Catholic School in September 1971 as a newly qualified teacher (NQT), and has taught not only the parents of pupils, but even some of the teachers!

Headteacher Ciara Nicholson held a touching assembly to mark the special event and to say thank you for her loyalty and hard work over the years.

A colleague said of Miss Shannon's tenure: “Congratulations on your great achievement of 50 years teaching at our school. You have inspired so many generations.

"You are so kind, caring and always there to help students and staff. Nothing is ever too much for you."

Year 6 pupils also passed on their thanks to Miss Shannon, with one saying: “Thank you for helping me, my brother and my dad to read."

“You are the bricks that hold our road together," another said.

“You are incredible and you don’t know how much we all think of you."