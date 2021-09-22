Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News > Education

Teaching assistant celebrates 50 years of working at school

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 4:43 PM September 22, 2021   
Our Lady Catholic Primary head Ciara Nicholson with Andrea Shannon, who joined the Hitchin school in September 1971

Our Lady Catholic Primary head Ciara Nicholson with Andrea Shannon (right), who joined the Hitchin school in September 1971 as a newly qualified teacher - Credit: Our Lady Catholic Primary School

A Hitchin primary is celebrating one of their staff member's 50th year of teaching at the school.

Andrea Shannon joined Our Lady Catholic School in September 1971 as a newly qualified teacher (NQT), and has taught not only the parents of pupils, but even some of the teachers!

Headteacher Ciara Nicholson held a touching assembly to mark the special event and to say thank you for her loyalty and hard work over the years.

A colleague said of Miss Shannon's tenure: “Congratulations on your great achievement of 50 years teaching at our school. You have inspired so many generations.

"You are so kind, caring and always there to help students and staff. Nothing is ever too much for you."

You may also want to watch:

Year 6 pupils also passed on their thanks to Miss Shannon, with one saying: “Thank you for helping me, my brother and my dad to read."

“You are the bricks that hold our road together," another said.

Most Read

  1. 1 GP surgery blamed for young cancer victim's late diagnosis
  2. 2 Stevenage has 'no money left' for new special needs children, says council
  3. 3 Woman taken to hospital after medical incident in town centre
  1. 4 Appeal after dog attack in Stevenage park
  2. 5 Community fieldwalking to uncover Hitchin's Roman ruins hailed 'huge success'
  3. 6 Stevenage Charter Fair returns to town next week
  4. 7 Two schools' birthday celebrations can finally go ahead
  5. 8 University of Hertfordshire paedophile caught with more than 500 child abuse images
  6. 9 Still no justice for paramedic killed in 2018 crash
  7. 10 Revealed: Stevenage pantomime cast members announced for Aladdin at the Gordon Craig Theatre

“You are incredible and you don’t know how much we all think of you."

Hitchin News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cllr Sam Collins and Keith Fitzpatrick-Matthews are calling on Hitchin to join their fieldwalk to uncover a Roman bath house

Calls for extra hands to help uncover history-defining Roman bathhouse

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
CCTV appeal knifepoint robbery bedwell crescent

Herts Live

Shop employee shaken after knifepoint robbery

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
An artist's impression of how the flats would look on the former Office Outlet site in Stevenage

Consultation opens on plans for 200 flats on Office Outlet site

Matthew Smith, local democracy reporter

Logo Icon
Police officers carry away a protester who had glued herself to a slip road at Junction 4 of the A1(

Nearly 30 Insulate Britain protestors arrested this morning

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon