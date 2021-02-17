Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News > Education

A bear for every pupil to help boost school's morale

Author Picture Icon

Georgia Barrow

Published: 11:00 AM February 17, 2021   
preston teddy bears

Preston Primary School pupils all received a new teddy bear to help boost their morale in lockdown - Credit: Preston Primary School

The parents association of a primary school near Hitchin has distributed teddy bears to every pupil, to help boost their morale.

Having been at home for the best part of a year separated from their friends and teachers, many children are now finding it difficult at home.

With the support of county councillor David Barnard, the PSA at Preston Primary School have managed to purchase a soft teddy bear for every child in the school.

The PSA delivered every one of the 82 bears wearing a T-shirt adorning the school logo and motto "love learn aspire".

A spokeswoman said: "The bears will be a useful tool to encourage children to try their best while learning remotely at home, and can be used as an extra learning resource while setting work for the children.

"They can also support children's mental health and wellbeing by comforting them and keeping them in touch with the school while they are at home."

Most Read

  1. 1 Teenagers charged with murder after Stevenage stabbing
  2. 2 Two arrested after man hospitalised in stabbing incident
  3. 3 Stevenage school owed £40,000 after collapse of lettings agency
  1. 4 Council reports people jumping fences to access closed play areas
  2. 5 Closure order granted after police drugs raid
  3. 6 Appeal against decision to refuse planning permission for seven high-rise flat blocks prompts fears
  4. 7 Stevenage mum launches Walk All Over Cancer campaign as she battles the killer disease
  5. 8 Pair to face court on suspicion of conspiring to supply crack and heroin
  6. 9 Teenagers among those arrested in connection with Stevenage murder investigation
  7. 10 Closure order granted after anti-social behaviour and drug-related crime
Hitchin News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police meadow way

Murder investigation launched in Stevenage

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
sea shanty british pub singer songwriter

Video

Stevenage pub manager shares viral sea shanty

Jacob Thorburn

person
property listing stevenage

Gallery

Grade II listed farmhouse and equestrian facility near Stevenage up for...

Jacob Thorburn

person
Police in Ilford arrested the man on Tuesday. Picture: Archant.

Pair charged with drugs-related offences following county lines raid

Jacob Thorburn

person
Comments powered by Disqus